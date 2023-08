LENOIR, NC (August 2, 2023) ⇒ The Dug Hill Convenience Site, located at 4262 Dug Hill Road, Lenoir, will be closed for repaving on Monday, August 7, and Tuesday, August 8. Contractors are on site preparing for repaving. Please use caution while using the convenience site between now and August 4. The convenience site will reopen on Wednesday, August 9.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!