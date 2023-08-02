Construction contract approved for Historic Ridgeview Walk

HICKORY, NC (August 2, 2023) ⇒ Construction of a new segment of the Hickory Trail will soon begin. During its regular meeting on August 1, 2023, Hickory City Council approved a $6,462,202.23 construction contract with Kemp Sigmon Construction Company, Inc. for the Historic Ridgeview Walk.

The Historic Ridgeview Walk (formerly known as the Book Walk) will be part of the larger Hickory Trail multiuse path system and bond program that seeks to increase quality of life for residents and spur economic revitalization by providing pedestrian and bicycle connectivity throughout the city.

Historic Ridgeview Walk will specifically provide this connectivity within the Ridgeview area by linking the Ridgeview community to downtown Hickory and U.S. 70. The Historic Ridgeview Walk path will travel from the City Walk down South Center Street, west across City-owned property at the Historic Ridgeview Public Library, and south on First Street SW to the current Ridgeview Branch Library. The path will then go west on Seventh Avenue SW past Ridgeview Recreation Center, before turning south and following Fourth Street SW to U.S. 70.

Historic Ridgeview Walk proposes to construct a 1.2-mile, 10-foot-wide multiuse path for pedestrians and bicyclists of all ages and abilities, connecting residents to community amenities. Design plans for the Historic Ridgeview Walk will be consistent with City Walk aesthetics.

The award of the construction contract to Kemp Sigmon Construction Company, Inc. is contingent upon approval by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

Construction of the Historic Ridgeview Walk is slated to begin in September. The project is anticipated to take approximately 18 months to complete.

For more information about the Historic Ridgeview Walk, and to follow along with construction progress, please check www.hickorync.gov/historic-ridgeview-walk-information. To learn about the entire Hickory Trail, visit www.hkytrail.com.

