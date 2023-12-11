Commissioners Break Ground for a Water Tank in Collettsville

COLLETTSVILLE, NC (December 11, 2023) ⇒ On Friday, the Caldwell County Board of Commissioners broke ground for a water tank that will be located on Rocky Road in the Collettsville community.

“It has taken years of work and a lot of patience for us to reach this day. We started planning in 2017, and through a lot of starts, stops, as well as a pandemic, we’re finally here, breaking ground on a new water tank in Collettsville,” said Caldwell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Church.

The 200,000-gallon tank will provide water to more than 500 current customers and could serve an additional 1,000 customers. The tank will also improve water quality and increase water pressure for fighting fires.

Steel for the tank is now in fabrication, and site works began on Monday.

The $4.3 million project is funded in part by the American Rescue Plan Act and is expected to be completed by Spring 2025.