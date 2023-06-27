Come swim and win prizes at the 4th of July Splash Bash in Lenoir!

LENOIR, NC (June 27, 2023) — Staff at the Lenoir Aquatic & Fitness Center are hosting a 4th of July Splash Bash, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. There will be a Chalk Our Walk contest and pool games with prizes!

The 4th of July Splash Bash will be from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The Chalk Our Walk Contest will be from 12:45 am to 4:30. The Pool Games will be from 12:00 to 1:30 pm.

The Chalk Our Walk Contest is free to enter, but participants must register in advance. Space is limited to 25 people and nine families/teams!

Click the following link to download the registration form, Chalk Our Walk Registration Form (PDF). Complete the form and bring it to the Lenoir Aquatic & Fitness Center by 6:30 pm, Friday, June 30, 2023. The first 25 people and nine teams to register will be entered into the competition.

There will be four different groups in the chalk art competition:

5 to 11 years old

12 to 17 years old

18+ years old

Family/Teams (2 to 5 people, any age)

Participants must bring their own chalk. The individual spaces are 8′ by 5′ 8″ rectangle, or 7′ 5″ by 7′ 6″ square. The family/team spaces are 10′ 3″ by 9′ 5″ square-ish.

The chalk art check-in will be at 12:45 pm. Contestants will be able to draw from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Judging will be from 4:00 to 4:30 pm followed by awards.

Staff plan to hold the pool games from 12:00 to 1:30 pm during lunch. Signups will open at 10:00 am and be limited to the first 10 people per age group. Sign up at the concessions stand at the outdoor pool. Contestants can compete in two of the five games.

The age groups for the pool games will be:

8 to 10 years old

11 to 13 years old

14 to 17 years old

Adults 18+

The games will be a free swim race, raft race, tug of war, cannonball contest (biggest splash), diving contest (smallest splash). If a game isn’t full, staff will allow people to sign up for more than two games.

The winners of the Chalk Our Walk Competition and the pool games will receive a free snow cone, and three day passes to LAFC.

Recreational swim be open all day, except for during the pool games. The slides and toddler pool will be open.

Visitors are allowed to bring coolers with drinks and ice to the pool. No glass bottles.

LAFC is located 1031 Jim Barger Drive NE. For more information about the 4th of July Splash Bash, call 757-2196. Click the following link to learn more about the center, LAFC.

