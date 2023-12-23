City of Lenoir staff donate 200+ pounds of cereal to Yokefellow

LENOIR, NC (December 22, 2023) ⇒ City of Lenoir staff collected and donated 210 boxes and nine bags of cereal to Yokefellow this week. The collection weighed more than 200 pounds!

The food drive was spearheaded by the City’s Customer Service Team (CST). CST Co-Chair Autumn Moffett organized the drive and delivered the cereal to the Yokefellow Food Pantry.

“We try to do at least one or two donation drives for local nonprofits each year,” Moffett said. “We reached out to Yokefellow to see if we could help with the Food Pantry. The staff at Yokefellow said their biggest need right now is breakfast cereals.”

CST members put donation boxes at each city facility to collect cereal. Staff collected the haul and dropped the cereal off at Yokefellow Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The cereal weighed in at 215 pounds.

“This will go a long way in helping us serve our community,” said Andrew Massey, Food Pantry Coordinator for Yokefellow. “Thanks to all who donated!”

According to the 2021 Feeding America Map, Caldwell County’s food insecurity rate is at 13.5%. With a population of 80,463 people, that means that more than 10,000 residents struggle with food security.

Learn more about Yokefellow of Caldwell County at the following link, www.yokefellow.org.