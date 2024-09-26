City of Lenoir meetings, garbage pickup postponed

Post Views: 20

LENOIR, NC (September 26, 2024) ⇒ Due to the severe weather from Hurricane Helene, two City of Lenoir board meetings scheduled for today will be postponed. Also, the Sanitation Division will not collect garbage tomorrow.

City Meetings Postponed

The Lenoir Tourism Development Authority (LTDA) meeting scheduled for 4:00 pm today, Sept. 26, 2024, will be postponed to a later date. Click the following link for more information about the LTDA, Lenoir Tourism Development Authority.

The Board of Adjustment (BOA) meeting scheduled for 5:30 pm today will also be postponed to a later date. Click the following link for more information about BOA, Board of Adjustment.

Once rescheduled, the new meeting dates will be posted on the City calendar at cityoflenoir.com/calendar.

Friday’s Garbage Collection Delayed

The City of Lenoir Sanitation Division will not run tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 27, due to the severe weather forecast. Staff plan to collect Friday’s garbage route on Saturday, Sept. 28, barring any unforeseen problems. We will delay bulk pickups to next week.

Click the following link for more information about routes, Garbage Collection Routes & Schedule.

Be Prepared For Severe Weather

The State of North Carolina, Caldwell County, and City of Lenoir have declared States of Emergency in preparation for the arrival of severe weather from Hurricane Helene.

Local officials encourage citizens to monitor their local weather channels and to follow the Caldwell County and Caldwell County Emergency Services Facebook pages for up-to-date information about the storm and how to best prepare for its potential impact. Click the following links to go to the County Facebook pages:

Caldwell County Emergency Services reminds residents to:

Have enough food, water and medicine on hand at all times to last you at least 3 days in the case of an emergency. Be sure to have batteries, blankets, flashlights, first aid kit, rubber boots, rubber gloves, and a NOAA Weather Radio or other battery-operated radio easily available.

Always be aware that the roadbed under flood waters may be severely damaged. NEVER drive around road barriers or through flooded roadways. It is not only illegal, it’s unwise.

Remember a mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.

Emergency Services also reminds citizens not to call 911 for power outages. Residents should call their power provider.

Duke Energy – 1-800-POWERON (769-3766)

Blue Ridge Energy – 1-800-448-2383

Granite Falls Electric – 828-396-3358

Rutherford Electric – 1-800-228-9756

Tracking Helene

NOAA’s National Weather Service wants you to have the latest, most accurate information on Hurricane Helene to keep you informed and safe. Click the following link for a compilation of information that you can use before, during, and after the storm, https://www.noaa.gov/helene.

Turn Around, Don’t Drown

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near flood waters. People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream. Many of these drownings are preventable.

Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water. A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.