LENOIR, NC (March 29, 2024) ⇒ The City of Lenoir Leaf Compost Giveaway is Saturday, April 6, 2024! The compost center is located at the old sewer treatment plant off Fairview Drive behind Kick’s radio station.

Compost is free if you load it yourself. If staff loads it, the cost is $5.00 per scoop.

If the City has to cancel or postpone this event for any reason, staff will post a cancellation notice on the City website.