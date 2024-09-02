Featured

City of Hickory to host 2024 Kidfest

HICKORY, NC (August 30, 2024) ⇒ The City of Hickory will host the annual Kidfest on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kiwanis Park.

Kids of all ages are invited to this free day of play.

Families can make crafts, play games, get faces painted, and stop by vendor booths.

This event is sponsored by The Salvation Army of Hickory, Kiwanis Club, and Taylorsville Savings Bank.

Kiwanis Park is located at 805 Sixth Street SE in Hickory.

For more information, contact Caleb Brown at cjbrown@hickorync.gov or 828-328-3997.

 

