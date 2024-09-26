City of Hickory declares official state of emergency

Post Views: 35

HICKORY, NC (September 26, 2024) ⇒ The City of Hickory declared an official state of emergency on Thursday, Sept. 26, effective 10 a.m., in response to Hurricane Helene, a powerful storm system expected to cause high winds, flooding, power outages, road closures, and hazardous conditions in Hickory.

The emergency declaration activates the Hickory Emergency Operations Plan for all departments. The declaration also authorizes the City to apply for financial assistance, if needed, through state or federal agencies.

Updates related to Hurricane Helene are being posted to the City’s website at www.hickorync.gov/inclement-weather-updates-hurricane-helene and shared on social media. Be sure to follow the City of Hickory on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cityofhickory and on X at @CityofHickory.

To receive important storm information and local emergency notifications, please sign up for CodeRED emergency notification alerts under the “How Do I” navigation tab at www.HickoryNC.gov.