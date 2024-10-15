City of Hickory curbside leaf collection set to begin on Nov. 11

Post Views: 22

HICKORY, NC (October 14, 2024) ⇒ City of Hickory Public Works crews collected more than 8 million pounds of leaves during the 2023-2024 leaf season, and crews are geared up and ready to begin this year’s loose leaf collection on Nov. 11. Curbside leaf collection will continue until Jan. 17, 2025, per the announced schedule.

An interactive map is available at www.hickorync.gov/leaf-collection to help residents determine their quadrant and leaf pickup schedule.

Until curbside leaf collection officially begins, citizens are asked to refrain from raking leaves to the curb and are reminded to place leaves in reusable yard waste bags, 32-gallon containers marked Yard Waste, or clear plastic bags for collection on their regularly scheduled garbage collection day. Clear plastic bags are available for purchase at Hickory City Hall (76 North Center Street) and the Public Services Complex (1441 Ninth Avenue NE). For a nominal fee, special leaf collection service may be scheduled by calling 828-323-7500.

2024-2025 Curbside Leaf Collection Schedule

The City of Hickory is proud to offer curbside collection of leaves again this season, as one of the many services provided by the Solid Waste Division of Public Works. Each collection area of the city will have two pickups, and time allotted in each area is based on the number of mature trees and the size of each collection area. This service is very labor intensive, dependent on staffing and the weather. Citizens are asked to be patient and understand that pickup could be delayed due to staffing challenges and inclement weather. Updates will be provided as necessary if the service schedule is affected.

Northwest A – City limits on the west, North Center Street on the east, north of Norfolk Southern Railroad and south of 12th Avenue NW (Geitner Road), 6th Street NW, and 16th Avenue NW.

November 11 – 15, 2024

December 16 – 20, 2024

Northwest B – All of city limits north of 12th Avenue NW (Geitner Road), 6th Street NW, 16th Avenue NW, and west of North Center Street.

November 18 – 22, 2024

December 23 – 27, 2024

Southeast

November 25 – 29, 2024

December 30 – January 3, 2025

Southwest

November 25 – 29, 2024

December 30 – January 3, 2025

Northeast

December 2 – 13, 2024

January 6 – 17, 2025

City of Hickory Solid Waste Manager Andrew Ballentine said, “It is important for residents to follow the ‘Leaf Pickup Tips’ to ensure an efficient pickup for all citizens and avoid unnecessary delays.”

Tips to make leaf collection run smoother throughout the City of Hickory:

www.hickorync.gov/leaf-collection Check your leaf pickup schedule online at

Rake all leaves to the curb by the quadrant’s first collection day. Trucks begin pickup in various areas of the quadrant to ensure efficient service. If leaves are placed to the curb after the first day, there is a risk that the leaves will not be collected during the scheduled time.

Do not mow grass or blow leaves and other debris into the street, as this causes numerous issues for you and your neighbors.

Keep leaves away from storm drains and out of the street to help prevent flooding and accidents during rain, snow, and/or ice events.

Never park your vehicle on a leaf pile. A hot exhaust system could catch the leaves on fire.

Do not mix leaves with junk, trash, rocks, or brush (sticks), as this will damage equipment, delay collection, and potentially cause injury. Mixed piles may be deemed as contaminated and result in a specialized pickup and associated fees.

Leaves in reusable, collapsible yard waste bags; easily handled 32-gallon open containers marked Yard Waste; or clear plastic bags are collected weekly on your regular garbage day.

Yard waste, leaves, junk piles, and other debris all need to be in separate piles with proper spacing from obstructions.

Mulching and reusing your leaves and grass clippings around your yard helps to reduce the need for additional chemical fertilizers for your plants and lawn.

Most importantly, please use extreme caution when operating motor vehicles in the vicinity of leaf collection crews. The safety of both residents and the leaf crews depend on it.

Citizens are reminded that the City of Hickory collects leaves and yard waste all year long if the material is placed in reusable yard waste bags, 32-gallon open containers marked Yard Waste, or clear plastic bags. These materials are collected weekly on their regular garbage collection day.

For questions regarding garbage, recycling, yard waste, or leaf collection in the City of Hickory, call 828-323-7500.