Celebrate The Foundation Of America – DAR Promotes Constitution Week: Sept. 17-23

WASHINGTON, DC (September 12, 2024) ⇒ The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor this foundational document of national governance.

The Constitution, America’s most important document, stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights. Constitution Week is celebrated annually Sept. 17-23 to commemorate its history and importance, and bring attention to how it serves still today.

In Lenoir, the Tucker’s Barn Chapter will have a Constitution Week program at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Charters of Freedom in Historic Downtown Lenoir’s Square. And the chapter also will observe the 237th anniversary of the Constitution’s signing as part of Bells Across America by ringing the old courthouse bell at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Caldwell Heritage Museum, 112 Vaiden St.

Bells Across America is an annual nationwide celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Participants gather to ring bells, much as the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the U.S. Constitution was first signed at 4 p.m. Sept. 17, 1787. Individuals, businesses and organizations are encouraged to ring bells on Constitution Day, Sept. 17, for 1 minute at 4 p.m. EDT to herald the beginning of the commemorative week.

Some Tucker’s Barn Chapter members also have created Constitution Week posters to be distributed to Caldwell County public schools as part of DAR’s mission to promote patriotism and education.

The DAR initiated the Constitution Week observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17-23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915. The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.

DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week. The annual observance provides innumerable opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of crucial importance to the National Society. By fostering knowledge of, and appreciation for, the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, DAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation’s foundational liberties.

One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in about 3,000 chapters nationwide and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. More information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.