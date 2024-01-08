Celebrate MLK Jr. day this weekend in Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (January 8, 2024) ⇒ The City of Lenoir is hosting several events this weekend to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The events include a breakfast, gospel singing, Memory March, and celebration.

The MLK Jr. Breakfast will be at 9:00 am, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024. The keynote speaker will be Pastor James Wilfong. Tickets for the breakfast are $15 and are still available. Call the MLK Jr. Center at 757-2170 to get your tickets before Saturday. Staff will not sell tickets at the door.

The MLK Jr. Gospel Singing will start at 3:00 pm, Sunday, Jan. 14. Faith Dula Banner, the Dixon Sisters out of Belton, S.C., and 4Ever Faithful from Morganton will perform. This event is free to the public.

The MLK Jr. Day Memory March and Celebration will be Monday, Jan. 15. Anyone who wants to join in the march should meet at the upper parking lot at the J.E. Broyhill Park at 1:00 pm. The march will start at 1:30 pm and go from the park to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center. Caldwell County NAACP Branch 5410 organizes the Memory March.

The MLK Jr. Celebration will start at 2:00 pm following the Memory March. The guest speaker for the celebration is Will Griffin.

The Memory March and celebration are free to attend. All the events will take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center located at 313 Greenhaven Drive NW.

For more information, call the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at 828-757-2170.

MLK JR. DAY CLOSINGS

City Hall, recreation facilities, and the Recycling Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All city parks will be open from dawn to dusk.

Monday’s garbage collection route will be picked up on Wednesday, Jan. 17. All other collections will be on a normal schedule.

Click the following link to learn how to receive updates at events and garbage collection, Alerts & Notifications.