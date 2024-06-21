CCC&TI Trade Up Summer Program Begins

Post Views: 31

HUDSON, NC (June 20, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Trade Up Pre-Apprenticeship program recently kicked off for the summer with an event for this year’s group of student apprentices, community partners and employers. The program introduces local high school students and recent high school graduates to local career and training opportunities, while also filling the growing industry need for skilled workers. Students get the benefit of classroom instruction as well as hands-on experience with local employers to prepare for a variety of careers in construction trades.

The 8-week Trade-Up program is made possible through support from Blue Ridge Energy, Lowe’s, the High Country Home Builders Association, the Caldwell County Home Builders Association, Caldwell County Schools and Watauga County Schools.

Participating employers for this year’s cohort include Caldwell County Schools, Hibriten Construction, Humphries Construction, Jimmy Starnes Construction, McMillon Electric, Moss-Marlowe, Priority Electric, J. Sprinkle Construction, Steel-Con, Triangle Contractors and Wilkie Construction.

During the kickoff event, Justin Harris, CCC&TI’s Director of Energy and Construction Trades expressed gratitude on behalf of the college to all of the participating sponsors and employers for their support of the program. “We are thankful for the partnership between CCC&TI, our Trade Up sponsors and this year’s participating employers,” said Harris. “Your support and participation will help us continue this program and help meet the high demand for skilled workers throughout the region.”

For more information on construction trades programs, apprenticeships or other training programs, visit www.cccti.edu or contact Justin Harris, Director of Energy and Construction Programs at jharris@cccti.edu or 828-726-2611.