CCC&TI to Host Free Financial Aid events for Watauga and Caldwell County Students

Post Views: 0

HUDSON, NC (July 24, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has announced two upcoming events designed to help students and families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and take advantage of the new Next NC Scholarship Plan.

Events will be held on both the Watauga Campus in Boone and the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Students and families can drop in at any time during the event and receive assistance with completing the 2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA from CCC&TI’s Financial Aid pros. Staff members will also be on hand to answer financial aid related questions or help with any part of the CCC&TI admissions process. Free food, free tees and prizes will be available for all attendees while supplies last. In addition, all incoming students who complete the FAFSA by 8/31 will be entered into weekly drawings for $100 and, once enrolled, be entered into a final drawing for a free laptop computer.

The event on the Watauga Campus, located at 460 Community College Drive in Boone, will be held on Wednesday, July 31 in the Student Services Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On the Caldwell Campus, located at 2855 Hickory Boulevard in Hudson, an event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in F-215.

CCC&TI administrators hope that students and families will take advantage of the assistance and complete the FAFSA, which is the first step to obtaining most types of aid for college tuition or other expenses. “The new Next NC Scholarship initiative is a gamechanger for most families, in that it provides grant and aid of $3000 or more for those planning to attend community college,” said Ann Wright, CCC&TI’s Director of Financial Aid. “For many students, that translates to free college and significant savings for local students and families. It has the potential to open a lot of doors for many local students but the first step in that process is completing the FAFSA. We hope anyone who’s interested in enrolling this fall will attend one of these events.”

For more information on the NextNC Scholarship, paying for college, upcoming course offerings at CCC&TI or to register, visit www.cccti.edu or call 828-726-2200 (Caldwell) or 828-297-3811 (Watauga.)