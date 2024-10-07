CCC&TI to Host Cobra Family Fest Event

Post Views: 7

HUDSON, NC (October 7, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will host Cobra Family Fest 2024 on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus, located at 2855 Hickory Blvd., in Hudson.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the community. Visitors can learn more about CCC&TI’s college degree and workforce training programs, as well as support services, student activities, and more. Interactive stations will also be set up across campus to demonstrate the variety of program areas available at CCC&TI and allow prospective students to talk with instructors and program directors about career pathways and job opportunities.

In addition, there will be interactive games and activities for children, free candy, food trucks, music, prizes and giveaways (while supplies last).

All local families and prospective students are invited to attend.