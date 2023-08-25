CCC&TI Students Honored for Academic Achievement
HUDSON, NC (August 25, 2023) ⇒ Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson, N.C. and Boone, N.C., has released its President’s, Dean’s and Honors lists for the Summer 2023 semester.
For inclusion in the President’s List, a student must be full‐time and have a grade point average of 4.0. For the Dean’s List, a student must be full‐time and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Part‐time students who complete 8 to 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher qualify for the Honors List.
For more information about CCC&TI, call 828‐726‐2200 or 828‐297‐3811, or visit www.cccti.edu.
President’s List – Summer Semester 2023
Alexander County
Kristina Leigh Miller, Hiddenite
Sophie E Goble, Taylorsville
Tamara Dawn Propst, Taylorsville
Allison Elizabeth Sigmon, Taylorsville
Ashe County
Austin Theodore Tuuk, Jefferson
Avery County
Samantha Paige Corrai, Elk Park
Burke County
Rebecca Watson Anderson, Valdese
Cabarrus County
Samantha Denise Meiners, Davidson
Caldwell County
Tiffany Marie Wilkie, Collettsville
Rosanna Davida Bachman, Granite Falls
Kimberly Gail Donovan, Granite Falls
Conner Flannery, Granite Falls
Sarah Snow Saesee, Granite Falls
Harley Nicole Taylor, Granite Falls
Alisha Church Whisenant, Granite Falls
Dakota Wade Butler, Hudson
Hunter Seth Cardwell, Hudson
Tammy Renee Golds, Hudson
Alani K Greene, Hudson
Jacob Darin Huskey, Hudson
Andrew Scott Lackey, Hudson
Christopher Michael Setzer, Hudson
Gabriella Christine Whetsel, Hudson
Paige Morgan-Elizabeth Francis, Lenoir
Taszmin Alyesha Gupta, Lenoir
Hailey Alexis Gurley, Lenoir
Lily Anna Harwell, Lenoir
Dianna Jean Hudson, Lenoir
Destiny Lyn Ingle, Lenoir
Brittney Michelle Prestwood, Lenoir
Denny Alfredo Sanchez Rodriguez, Lenoir
Marcus Alexander Smith, Lenoir
Caitilyn Paige Story, Lenoir
Christina Rose Tassinari, Lenoir
Catawba County
Victoria Dawn Bayne, Denver
Damon B Hamby, Hickory
Forsyth County
Madeline Grace Munsie, Clemmons
Gaston County
Kayla Cierra Day, Gastonia
Guildford County
Peyton MacKenzie Yaudes, High Point
Mecklenburg County
Sherry B. Brinn, Charlotte
Rowan County
Lani S Isley, Rockwell Rowan
Judy Darlene Troutman, Salisbury
Wake County
Emarie Teague Johnson, Fuquay Varina
Amanda Dawn Glenn, Sugar Grove
Watauga County
Grayson Mitchell Elliott, Boone
Kaya Journey Hamm, Boone
Caroline Sumner Hatfield, Boone
Dagan Anne Newsome, Boone
Julian Patino, Boone
Anna Isabellaa Raines, Boone
Alan Blake Westbrook, Boone
Caleb Jean Robleto, Charlotte
Bailey LeAnnah Bolick, Deep Gap
Michelle Elizabeth Miglio, Deep Gap
Isabella Rose Pardue, Vilas
Wilkes County
Christian Jude Riddle, Ferguson
Dean’s List – Summer Semester 2023
Ashe County
Zachary T Mooneyhan, Jefferson
Makayla Belle Phipps, Jefferson
Katie Mae Mast, Todd
Burke County
Cassandra Teague, Drexel
Isabelle Eunice Munoz, Morganton
Caldwell County
Jacey Lea Braswell, Granite Falls
Erika Michelle Cunningham, Granite Falls
Kyra Lynn Hinrichs, Granite Falls
Talia Lona Perez, Granite Falls
Sara Abigail Pina, Granite Falls
Abbey Michelle Raines, Granite Falls
Dianira Guardiola-Hurtado, Hudson
Sarah Makenzie Lambert, Hudson
Alexis Jordan Watson, Hudson
Kellie Brooke Williams, Hudson
Kayle Elizabeth Hardin, Lenoir
Madelynn Ann Marmolejo, Lenoir
Alabama Storm McClellan, Lenoir
Brittany Ann Philyaw, Lenoir
Kiley Erin Poarch, Lenoir
Karyn Suzanne Sterken, Lenoir
Thomas Everett Sturgeon, Lenoir
Jocelyn Marie Wallace, Lenoir
Catawba County
Ariel Laine Frawley, Conover
Devyn Jules Berg, Newton
Kayla L Black, Newton
Mecklenburg County
Hailey Nicole Doyle, Charlotte
Cameron A Kerr, Charlotte
Richard Santos Ruckart, Charlotte
Watauga County
Kaleb Aaron Parker, Boone
Brittney Karen Ricker, Boone
Kara Loren Brooks, Vilas
Honors List – Summer Semester 2023
Alexander County
Anna Katherine Durkin, Stony Point
Kayla D Hiveley, Taylorsville
Janisha Le’shaun Howard, Taylorsville
Kristy J Hunt, Taylorsville
Sabrina Leann Lindsey, Taylorsville
Bethany Paigelin Reed, Hiddenite
Lorelei Renee’ Stewart, Taylorsville
Haley A Thompson, Taylorsville
Markeyda La’Kahris Turner, Taylorsville
Alleghany County
Joshua F Duncan, Sparta
Ashe County
Wendy Keys Greer, Creston
James Allen Osborne, West Jefferson
Taylor Marion Trivette, Jefferson
Zechariah Ward Tuuk, Jefferson
Hayden Christian Walker, Todd
Avery County
Ava Grace Maier, Banner Elk
Michael Brandon McGinnis, Johnson City
Leah Jane Smith, Banner Elk
Burke County
Eva Arellano, Connelly Springs
Megan Leigh Beach, Morganton
Kaitlynn T Bell, Morganton
Chloe Noelle Eakin, Morganton
Devin M Peters, Morganton Burke
Kelli C Pressley, Morganton Burke
Stacy Self Price, Morganton Burke
Anna Marie Lynn Pritchard, Valdese
Courtney Michelle Smith, Morganton
Ezekiel Abraham Stamey, Valdese
Caldwell County
Adam Nathaniel Alford, Lenoir
Kaylee Elizabeth Anderson, Hickory
Leslie Ann Arnold, Lenoir
Jennifer Diane Avery, Lenoir
Mason Gregory Bean, Hudson
Kendall Renee Beane, Lenoir
Brandon Allen Beeman, Granite Falls
Nathanial Edward Blaylock, Granite Falls
Peggy Diane Bowman, Granite Falls
Joseph Charles Brendle, Hudson
Catherine Le’Shea-Sue Brewer, Granite Falls
Adrianne Renee Brookshire, Lenoir
John C Bruckmann, Hudson
Ana Victoria Bryant, Lenoir
Alexis Iliana Marie Bryer, Hudson
Myles Christopher Buchanan, Hudson
Taniya Niesha , Lenoir
John Willis Carpenter, Hudson
Chase Spencer Childers, Granite Falls
Danielle Chante’ Cline, Granite Falls
Samantha Victoria Cockram, Granite Falls
Brianna Rose Collins, Lenoir
Laura Olivia Copeland, Hudson
Jesse Dylan Cox, Granite Falls
Shayla Nichole Crain, Hudson
Destiny Brooke Crouch, Hudson
Haley Brooke Dame, Granite Falls
James Davis, Lenoir
Luis Javier De la Riva, Lenoir
Max Ryan Dula, Hudson
Elizabeth A Farmer, Lenoir
Macie Bolick Farr, Lenoir
Alton Scott Ferree, Lenoir
Alexandra Steelman Franks, Granite Falls
Trevor Scott Gilbert, Granite Falls
Caleb Thomas Greene, Granite Falls
Joshua Steven Greene, Granite Falls
Mia Caroline Greene, Lenoir
Hunter Riley Greer, Lenoir
Carrington Rae Haney, Lenoir
Bethany Lynn Hardin, Lenoir
Alston Lewis Hartso, Lenoir
Juana Michele Herrera, Hudson
Emma Grace Hiatt, Granite Falls
Savannah Jolene Hicks, Granite Falls
Adelyn Grace Hinshaw, Hickory
Carl’azjia G’kirriya Hood, Lenoir
Sally Elaine Joplin, Granite Falls
Jamie Melissa Kacludis, Lenoir
Taylor Nicole Kincaid, Lenoir
Emily Grace Kooiker, Granite Falls
Mabry Rebekah Land, Lenoir
Matthew Walton Land, Lenoir
Christine Wang Laws, Lenoir
Elizabeth Contreras Lee, Granite Falls
Victoria Blaire Lentz, Lenoir
Caroline Lumetta, Granite Falls
Celvin Martinez, Lenoir
Reanna Allison Maxwell, Lenoir
Chloe Diane Miller, Granite Falls
Kimber Celeste Moon, Lenoir
Cy’asia Ammerah Murphy, Lenoir
Merritt Allison Murphy, Granite Falls
Peyton Coonse Nealen, Granite Falls
Chelsea Alexandria Perry, Hudson
Shelby Nicole Philyaw, Granite Falls
Robin Nicole Piedlow, Lenoir
Audrey Michele Polk, Hudson
Molly Marie Poovey, Granite Falls
Josh Ray Pope, Granite Falls
Eli Dawson Puett, Hudson
Kenia Seraya Ramirez, Hudson
Allison Paige Reeves, Lenoir
Nathaniel Stephen Richardson, Granite Falls
Cody James Shepherd, Lenoir
Landree Grace Shields, Granite Falls
Erin Catherine Shows, Granite Falls
Faith MacKenzie Smith, Lenoir
Molly Elise Smith, Lenoir
Shawn Elaine Stamey, Lenoir
Lauren MacKenzie Starnes, Hudson
Cheryl Ann Stevenson, Granite Falls
Dustin Micheal Suddreth, Hudson
Samantha Hope Talladira, Lenoir
Christian Taylor, Hudson
Virginia Dawn Treadwell, Lenoir
Morgan Lorraine Trivette, Lenoir
Elizabeth Grace Troutman, Lenoir
Eian Cole Vines, Granite Falls
Joan Marie Weiers, Lenoir
Brittany N Wells, Granite Falls
Reagan Elizabeth Wheeling, Hudson
Ceraeha Lynn Wilcox, Lenoir
Lisa Marie Williams, Lenoir
Makenzie L Williams, Hudson
Callista Jane Wilson, Granite Falls
Kate Elizabeth Wright, Hudson
Aiden Lee Younce, Granite Falls
Katherine Zambrano, Lenoir
Carteret County
Alicen Elise Salter, Morehead City
Catawba County
Tiffany Hope Nicole Adkins, Claremont
Matthew Shannon Bailey, Hickory
Jordan David Banks, Hickory
Estefania S Cortes, Hickory
Maci Leigh Dillard, Maiden
MacKenzie Marie Gravley, Hickory
Gabrielle Ireland Greene, Hickory
Stephenie Alana Hamby, Hickory
Laura Huffman, Hickory
Madeline Kaye Isenhour, Claremont
Miller Jennings Powell Long, Hickory
Billy Lor, Hickory
Kristin Nicole Mikeal, Hickory
Brenda Marisol Montes, Hickory
Tan Ngoc Nguyen, Hickory
Payton Alyse Peterson, Hickory
Shawna Bowen Petitt, Hickory
Glen Eugene Pugh, Hickory
Stephany Sanchez, Newton
Hailey Sue Shepherd, Conover
Joshua Allen Suttle, Hickory
Kaylyn Ann Marie Taylor, Hickory
Randy Paul Tinsley, Hickory
Joanna M Yang, Hickory
Cleveland County
Mylasia Kileaua Landrum, Boiling Springs
Cumberland County
Kaylee Raeann Mason, Linden
Forsyth County
Sidney Elizabeth Gurley, Clemmons
Hannah Elizabeth Snyder, Winston-Salem
Gaston County
Sarah Elizabeth Bruce, Gastonia
Alajha Monique Landry, Dallas
Tiahna Ivette Martinez, Cherryville
Guilford County
Anna Michelle Kennedy, High Point
Joshua Charles Nichols, Greensboro
Iredell County
Sabrar Hope Bosley, Statesville
Drew M Park, Mooresville
Lincoln County
Ashley Antonio-Larios, Lincolnton
Lyric Olivia Derr, Vale
Bailey Ashton Hardin, Iron Station
Baleigh Paige Lambert, Lincolnton
Zane M McGinnis, Lincolnton
McDowell County
Sarah MacKenzie Tucker, Marion
Mecklenburg County
Charles Seth Armstrong, Matthews
Chanteyon Ajria Davidson, Charlotte
Luke Ryan Miller, Davidson
Onslow County
Andrew Baughman, Maysville
Union County
Brooke Nikole Cohen, Waxhaw
Megan L Hendery, Waxhaw
Wake County
Kristin Marie Celii, Cary Wake
Elizabeth Danielle Hobson, Cary
Watauga County
Riley Min Hang Alderson, Zionville
Natalie Hope Anciso, Sugar Grove
Charles Edward Anderson, Zionville
Kayleigh Elizabeth Beford, Vilas
Victor Joseph Behrend-Martinez, Boone
Vivian Lynn Blossom, Boone
Olivia Dawn Bryant, Zionville
Jessica Leeann Bullock, Boone
Nathanial D Chicoine, Newland
Kaylee Makenna Coffey, Boone
Jennifer Lynn Constable, Boone
Brittany Renee Cox, Hickory
Victoria Ann Critcher, Boone
Thaxton Taft Crumpler, Deep Gap
Gabriella B Czaja, Sugar Grove
Ida Grace Dishman, Sugar Grove
Bailey Elizabeth Dodds, Boone
Rene Ashlyn Galicia Mejia, Boone
Xenia Aylin Gonzalez Silva, Boone
Grace Anna Lu Greene, Vilas
Jeffery Steven Greene, Sugar Grove
Ashley Davis Henson, Boone
Odaliz Turja Juarez, Sugar Grove
Michelle Elisabeth Kleman, Sugar Grove
Hannah Grace Lail, Boone
Jacob Aaron Leyshon, Boone
Samantha G Locklear, Boone
Chyann Elise McKellar, Boone
Benjamin Charles Miller, Deep Gap
Siah Lena Moretz, Boone
Michael Robert Navarro, Boone
Jonathan Caleb Palmer, Boone
Grant Ahren Pilkington, Boone
Mitch Edward Rattler, Blowing Rock
Jillian Carolina Russert, Blowing Rock
Shana Marie-Reece Scott, Zionville
Trevor R Smith, Blowing Rock
William Jackson Strickland, Boone
Loren Ann Ward, Sugar Grove
Molly Renee Ward, Sugar Grove
Naomi Elizabeth Wellenstein, Boone
Brianna L Winebarger, Banner Elk
Tiana M Zeske, Banner Elk
Wilkes County
Robert Seth Barker, Todd
Hannah Nichole Minton, Ferguson
Yadkin County
Jondavid Anthony Meraz, Hamptonville
