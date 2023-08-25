CCC&TI Students Honored for Academic Achievement

HUDSON, NC (August 25, 2023) ⇒ Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson, N.C. and Boone, N.C., has released its President’s, Dean’s and Honors lists for the Summer 2023 semester.

For inclusion in the President’s List, a student must be full‐time and have a grade point average of 4.0. For the Dean’s List, a student must be full‐time and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Part‐time students who complete 8 to 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher qualify for the Honors List.

For more information about CCC&TI, call 828‐726‐2200 or 828‐297‐3811, or visit www.cccti.edu.

President’s List – Summer Semester 2023

Alexander County

Kristina Leigh Miller, Hiddenite

Sophie E Goble, Taylorsville

Tamara Dawn Propst, Taylorsville

Allison Elizabeth Sigmon, Taylorsville

Ashe County

Austin Theodore Tuuk, Jefferson

Avery County

Samantha Paige Corrai, Elk Park

Burke County

Rebecca Watson Anderson, Valdese

Cabarrus County

Samantha Denise Meiners, Davidson

Caldwell County

Tiffany Marie Wilkie, Collettsville

Rosanna Davida Bachman, Granite Falls

Kimberly Gail Donovan, Granite Falls

Conner Flannery, Granite Falls

Sarah Snow Saesee, Granite Falls

Harley Nicole Taylor, Granite Falls

Alisha Church Whisenant, Granite Falls

Dakota Wade Butler, Hudson

Hunter Seth Cardwell, Hudson

Tammy Renee Golds, Hudson

Alani K Greene, Hudson

Jacob Darin Huskey, Hudson

Andrew Scott Lackey, Hudson

Christopher Michael Setzer, Hudson

Gabriella Christine Whetsel, Hudson

Paige Morgan-Elizabeth Francis, Lenoir

Taszmin Alyesha Gupta, Lenoir

Hailey Alexis Gurley, Lenoir

Lily Anna Harwell, Lenoir

Dianna Jean Hudson, Lenoir

Destiny Lyn Ingle, Lenoir

Brittney Michelle Prestwood, Lenoir

Denny Alfredo Sanchez Rodriguez, Lenoir

Marcus Alexander Smith, Lenoir

Caitilyn Paige Story, Lenoir

Christina Rose Tassinari, Lenoir

Catawba County

Victoria Dawn Bayne, Denver

Damon B Hamby, Hickory

Forsyth County

Madeline Grace Munsie, Clemmons

Gaston County

Kayla Cierra Day, Gastonia

Guildford County

Peyton MacKenzie Yaudes, High Point

Mecklenburg County

Sherry B. Brinn, Charlotte

Rowan County

Lani S Isley, Rockwell Rowan

Judy Darlene Troutman, Salisbury

Wake County

Emarie Teague Johnson, Fuquay Varina

Amanda Dawn Glenn, Sugar Grove

Watauga County

Grayson Mitchell Elliott, Boone

Kaya Journey Hamm, Boone

Caroline Sumner Hatfield, Boone

Dagan Anne Newsome, Boone

Julian Patino, Boone

Anna Isabellaa Raines, Boone

Alan Blake Westbrook, Boone

Caleb Jean Robleto, Charlotte

Bailey LeAnnah Bolick, Deep Gap

Michelle Elizabeth Miglio, Deep Gap

Isabella Rose Pardue, Vilas

Wilkes County

Christian Jude Riddle, Ferguson

Dean’s List – Summer Semester 2023

Ashe County

Zachary T Mooneyhan, Jefferson

Makayla Belle Phipps, Jefferson

Katie Mae Mast, Todd

Burke County

Cassandra Teague, Drexel

Isabelle Eunice Munoz, Morganton

Caldwell County

Jacey Lea Braswell, Granite Falls

Erika Michelle Cunningham, Granite Falls

Kyra Lynn Hinrichs, Granite Falls

Talia Lona Perez, Granite Falls

Sara Abigail Pina, Granite Falls

Abbey Michelle Raines, Granite Falls

Dianira Guardiola-Hurtado, Hudson

Sarah Makenzie Lambert, Hudson

Alexis Jordan Watson, Hudson

Kellie Brooke Williams, Hudson

Kayle Elizabeth Hardin, Lenoir

Madelynn Ann Marmolejo, Lenoir

Alabama Storm McClellan, Lenoir

Brittany Ann Philyaw, Lenoir

Kiley Erin Poarch, Lenoir

Karyn Suzanne Sterken, Lenoir

Thomas Everett Sturgeon, Lenoir

Jocelyn Marie Wallace, Lenoir

Catawba County

Ariel Laine Frawley, Conover

Devyn Jules Berg, Newton

Kayla L Black, Newton

Mecklenburg County

Hailey Nicole Doyle, Charlotte

Cameron A Kerr, Charlotte

Richard Santos Ruckart, Charlotte

Watauga County

Kaleb Aaron Parker, Boone

Brittney Karen Ricker, Boone

Kara Loren Brooks, Vilas

Honors List – Summer Semester 2023

Alexander County

Anna Katherine Durkin, Stony Point

Kayla D Hiveley, Taylorsville

Janisha Le’shaun Howard, Taylorsville

Kristy J Hunt, Taylorsville

Sabrina Leann Lindsey, Taylorsville

Bethany Paigelin Reed, Hiddenite

Lorelei Renee’ Stewart, Taylorsville

Haley A Thompson, Taylorsville

Markeyda La’Kahris Turner, Taylorsville

Alleghany County

Joshua F Duncan, Sparta

Ashe County

Wendy Keys Greer, Creston

James Allen Osborne, West Jefferson

Taylor Marion Trivette, Jefferson

Zechariah Ward Tuuk, Jefferson

Hayden Christian Walker, Todd

Avery County

Ava Grace Maier, Banner Elk

Michael Brandon McGinnis, Johnson City

Leah Jane Smith, Banner Elk

Burke County

Eva Arellano, Connelly Springs

Megan Leigh Beach, Morganton

Kaitlynn T Bell, Morganton

Chloe Noelle Eakin, Morganton

Devin M Peters, Morganton Burke

Kelli C Pressley, Morganton Burke

Stacy Self Price, Morganton Burke

Anna Marie Lynn Pritchard, Valdese

Courtney Michelle Smith, Morganton

Ezekiel Abraham Stamey, Valdese

Caldwell County

Adam Nathaniel Alford, Lenoir

Kaylee Elizabeth Anderson, Hickory

Leslie Ann Arnold, Lenoir

Jennifer Diane Avery, Lenoir

Mason Gregory Bean, Hudson

Kendall Renee Beane, Lenoir

Brandon Allen Beeman, Granite Falls

Nathanial Edward Blaylock, Granite Falls

Peggy Diane Bowman, Granite Falls

Joseph Charles Brendle, Hudson

Catherine Le’Shea-Sue Brewer, Granite Falls

Adrianne Renee Brookshire, Lenoir

John C Bruckmann, Hudson

Ana Victoria Bryant, Lenoir

Alexis Iliana Marie Bryer, Hudson

Myles Christopher Buchanan, Hudson

Taniya Niesha , Lenoir

John Willis Carpenter, Hudson

Chase Spencer Childers, Granite Falls

Danielle Chante’ Cline, Granite Falls

Samantha Victoria Cockram, Granite Falls

Brianna Rose Collins, Lenoir

Laura Olivia Copeland, Hudson

Jesse Dylan Cox, Granite Falls

Shayla Nichole Crain, Hudson

Destiny Brooke Crouch, Hudson

Haley Brooke Dame, Granite Falls

James Davis, Lenoir

Luis Javier De la Riva, Lenoir

Max Ryan Dula, Hudson

Elizabeth A Farmer, Lenoir

Macie Bolick Farr, Lenoir

Alton Scott Ferree, Lenoir

Alexandra Steelman Franks, Granite Falls

Trevor Scott Gilbert, Granite Falls

Caleb Thomas Greene, Granite Falls

Joshua Steven Greene, Granite Falls

Mia Caroline Greene, Lenoir

Hunter Riley Greer, Lenoir

Carrington Rae Haney, Lenoir

Bethany Lynn Hardin, Lenoir

Alston Lewis Hartso, Lenoir

Juana Michele Herrera, Hudson

Emma Grace Hiatt, Granite Falls

Savannah Jolene Hicks, Granite Falls

Adelyn Grace Hinshaw, Hickory

Carl’azjia G’kirriya Hood, Lenoir

Sally Elaine Joplin, Granite Falls

Jamie Melissa Kacludis, Lenoir

Taylor Nicole Kincaid, Lenoir

Emily Grace Kooiker, Granite Falls

Mabry Rebekah Land, Lenoir

Matthew Walton Land, Lenoir

Christine Wang Laws, Lenoir

Elizabeth Contreras Lee, Granite Falls

Victoria Blaire Lentz, Lenoir

Caroline Lumetta, Granite Falls

Celvin Martinez, Lenoir

Reanna Allison Maxwell, Lenoir

Chloe Diane Miller, Granite Falls

Kimber Celeste Moon, Lenoir

Cy’asia Ammerah Murphy, Lenoir

Merritt Allison Murphy, Granite Falls

Peyton Coonse Nealen, Granite Falls

Chelsea Alexandria Perry, Hudson

Shelby Nicole Philyaw, Granite Falls

Robin Nicole Piedlow, Lenoir

Audrey Michele Polk, Hudson

Molly Marie Poovey, Granite Falls

Josh Ray Pope, Granite Falls

Eli Dawson Puett, Hudson

Kenia Seraya Ramirez, Hudson

Allison Paige Reeves, Lenoir

Nathaniel Stephen Richardson, Granite Falls

Cody James Shepherd, Lenoir

Landree Grace Shields, Granite Falls

Erin Catherine Shows, Granite Falls

Faith MacKenzie Smith, Lenoir

Molly Elise Smith, Lenoir

Shawn Elaine Stamey, Lenoir

Lauren MacKenzie Starnes, Hudson

Cheryl Ann Stevenson, Granite Falls

Dustin Micheal Suddreth, Hudson

Samantha Hope Talladira, Lenoir

Christian Taylor, Hudson

Virginia Dawn Treadwell, Lenoir

Morgan Lorraine Trivette, Lenoir

Elizabeth Grace Troutman, Lenoir

Eian Cole Vines, Granite Falls

Joan Marie Weiers, Lenoir

Brittany N Wells, Granite Falls

Reagan Elizabeth Wheeling, Hudson

Ceraeha Lynn Wilcox, Lenoir

Lisa Marie Williams, Lenoir

Makenzie L Williams, Hudson

Callista Jane Wilson, Granite Falls

Kate Elizabeth Wright, Hudson

Aiden Lee Younce, Granite Falls

Katherine Zambrano, Lenoir

Carteret County

Alicen Elise Salter, Morehead City

Catawba County

Tiffany Hope Nicole Adkins, Claremont

Matthew Shannon Bailey, Hickory

Jordan David Banks, Hickory

Estefania S Cortes, Hickory

Maci Leigh Dillard, Maiden

MacKenzie Marie Gravley, Hickory

Gabrielle Ireland Greene, Hickory

Stephenie Alana Hamby, Hickory

Laura Huffman, Hickory

Madeline Kaye Isenhour, Claremont

Miller Jennings Powell Long, Hickory

Billy Lor, Hickory

Kristin Nicole Mikeal, Hickory

Brenda Marisol Montes, Hickory

Tan Ngoc Nguyen, Hickory

Payton Alyse Peterson, Hickory

Shawna Bowen Petitt, Hickory

Glen Eugene Pugh, Hickory

Stephany Sanchez, Newton

Hailey Sue Shepherd, Conover

Joshua Allen Suttle, Hickory

Kaylyn Ann Marie Taylor, Hickory

Randy Paul Tinsley, Hickory

Joanna M Yang, Hickory

Cleveland County

Mylasia Kileaua Landrum, Boiling Springs

Cumberland County

Kaylee Raeann Mason, Linden

Forsyth County

Sidney Elizabeth Gurley, Clemmons

Hannah Elizabeth Snyder, Winston-Salem

Gaston County

Sarah Elizabeth Bruce, Gastonia

Alajha Monique Landry, Dallas

Tiahna Ivette Martinez, Cherryville

Guilford County

Anna Michelle Kennedy, High Point

Joshua Charles Nichols, Greensboro

Iredell County

Sabrar Hope Bosley, Statesville

Drew M Park, Mooresville

Lincoln County

Ashley Antonio-Larios, Lincolnton

Lyric Olivia Derr, Vale

Bailey Ashton Hardin, Iron Station

Baleigh Paige Lambert, Lincolnton

Zane M McGinnis, Lincolnton

McDowell County

Sarah MacKenzie Tucker, Marion

Mecklenburg County

Charles Seth Armstrong, Matthews

Chanteyon Ajria Davidson, Charlotte

Luke Ryan Miller, Davidson

Onslow County

Andrew Baughman, Maysville

Union County

Brooke Nikole Cohen, Waxhaw

Megan L Hendery, Waxhaw

Wake County

Kristin Marie Celii, Cary Wake

Elizabeth Danielle Hobson, Cary

Watauga County

Riley Min Hang Alderson, Zionville

Natalie Hope Anciso, Sugar Grove

Charles Edward Anderson, Zionville

Kayleigh Elizabeth Beford, Vilas

Victor Joseph Behrend-Martinez, Boone

Vivian Lynn Blossom, Boone

Olivia Dawn Bryant, Zionville

Jessica Leeann Bullock, Boone

Nathanial D Chicoine, Newland

Kaylee Makenna Coffey, Boone

Jennifer Lynn Constable, Boone

Brittany Renee Cox, Hickory

Victoria Ann Critcher, Boone

Thaxton Taft Crumpler, Deep Gap

Gabriella B Czaja, Sugar Grove

Ida Grace Dishman, Sugar Grove

Bailey Elizabeth Dodds, Boone

Rene Ashlyn Galicia Mejia, Boone

Xenia Aylin Gonzalez Silva, Boone

Grace Anna Lu Greene, Vilas

Jeffery Steven Greene, Sugar Grove

Ashley Davis Henson, Boone

Odaliz Turja Juarez, Sugar Grove

Michelle Elisabeth Kleman, Sugar Grove

Hannah Grace Lail, Boone

Jacob Aaron Leyshon, Boone

Samantha G Locklear, Boone

Chyann Elise McKellar, Boone

Benjamin Charles Miller, Deep Gap

Siah Lena Moretz, Boone

Michael Robert Navarro, Boone

Jonathan Caleb Palmer, Boone

Grant Ahren Pilkington, Boone

Mitch Edward Rattler, Blowing Rock

Jillian Carolina Russert, Blowing Rock

Shana Marie-Reece Scott, Zionville

Trevor R Smith, Blowing Rock

William Jackson Strickland, Boone

Loren Ann Ward, Sugar Grove

Molly Renee Ward, Sugar Grove

Naomi Elizabeth Wellenstein, Boone

Brianna L Winebarger, Banner Elk

Tiana M Zeske, Banner Elk

Wilkes County

Robert Seth Barker, Todd

Hannah Nichole Minton, Ferguson

Yadkin County

Jondavid Anthony Meraz, Hamptonville

