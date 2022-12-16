CCC&TI Recently Hosted A Celebration For Its Group Of Practical Nursing Graduates

HUDSON, NC (December 16, 2022) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently hosted a pinning ceremony for the latest class of Practical Nursing graduates. The ceremony was on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. The Practical Nursing Class of 2022 includes Jayme Baker, Haley Barlow, Audie Wayne Bartlett II, Jordan Boone, Genna Brewer, Lillian Cochran, Ekaterina Dacruz, Kelsey Dotson, Andrea Foster, Tami Goudy, Zoey Green, Cody Holman, Grace Jeter, Hannah Maher, Kayla McCloud, Macey Oxentine, Jordan Pagan, Amanda Peryea, Jackson Reid, Victoria Phillips Roark, J. Marissa Smith, Shannon Smith, Savannah Snyder, Tonia Snyder, Mercedes Triplett, Jacqueline Visingard, Autumn Ward, Cassie Warlick, Dana Williams and Kenna Williams. Graduates of the 1-year program, which begins each January, are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN), which is required for practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse. To apply for the Practical Nursing program, which is available on both the Caldwell and Watauga campuses, please call 828-726-2200.

