CCC&TI PTA Grads Earn 100 Percent Pass Rate

HUDSON, NC (July 24, 2023) ⇒ The 2023 graduates of Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program have earned a 100-percent ultimate National Physical Therapist Assistant Exam (NPTE) pass rate. This will mark the third year in a row that program graduates have achieved a 100-percent pass rate on the national certification exam. CCC&TI’s program is ranked #1 out of 358 PTA schools nationwide for ultimate NPTE pass rates by the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy for the 2021-2022 and will repeat for 2022-2023 academic year.

Pictured are this year’s graduates. Front row, left to right: Carrie Bass of Morganton, Shannon Cox of Boone, Song Vang of Hickory, Sarah Grace Lockee of Conley Springs, Madison Beauregard of Hickory, Carrie Rooney of Vilas, and Alex Wells of Lenoir. Back row from left to right are Jared Turner of Hickory; Jamie Phelps of Lenoir; Jason Snyder of Newton, Alexis Blevins of Lansing, Samantha Cozart of Wilkesboro, Adam Cassada of Hickory and Austin Johnson of Hudson.

