CCC&TI Presents: Spring 2023 Performing Artists Series

HUDSON, NC (January 12, 2023) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Associate in Fine Arts – Music Program will host the Performing Artists Concert Series this spring with several featured events that are free and open to the public.

Following is a schedule of upcoming events and additional details.

On Thursday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), the Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host Diali Cissokho.

A renowned korist and percussionist from Senegal, Diali Cissokho moved to the United States after years of performing and teaching in Senegal and in Europe. Born into a rich ancestry of Manding griots (the musician caste), Diali has been playing traditional West African music for as long as he can remember. While his greatest love is the kora, a 21-stringed African harp that is at the heart and soul of much West African music, he is also a passionate singer, songwriter and percussionist. Crossing cultural boundaries with a wide range of sounds, from explosive dance rhythms to soothing hypnotic grooves, Diali brings an unparalleled virtuosity and unique personal style to this respected traditional art form.

On Thursday, March 16 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), the Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host Kay and Patrick Crouch.

A Postcard from Ireland celebrates their Ireland experience over a brilliant 30-year collaboration with musicians on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Kay and Patrick have stories, tunes, and songs that are dear to their hearts. The instruments they use are guitar, five-string banjo, tenor banjo, flute, whistle, bouzouki, piano, fiddle, accordion and mandolin. Each instrument has a story of a musician or musicians who inspired them to play that particular instrument. Each tune has ancient origins from another place and time and all musicians are connected on that melodic family tree.

On Wednesday, April 12 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), the Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host Belleville Rendezvous.

Belleville Rendezvous performs a blend of jazz, blues and bossa nova standards as well as original tunes. Kim France (bass, vocals) is a regular performer with the Aaron Burdett Trio, Molasses Creek and the Johnson City Orchestra. Andy Page (guitar) also performs with Swing Guitars, Todd Wright, and the Page Brothers. Andy and Lauren are music educators in the Boone area, and Lauren Hayworth (vocals, accordion, percussion) is also a yoga teacher and aerialist. Andy has been a featured performer at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, Japan’s Muroran Jazz Cruise, Asheville’s Django Reinhardt Celebration and the Dizzy Gillespie Jazz Fest. Kim is also a recording artist with Aaron Burdett and Molasses Creek. Lauren has recorded two albums: one of jazz standards and the other of original songs.

On Wednesday, May 3 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), the Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host the CCC&TI Chorus.

The CCC&TI Chorus ensemble features students in the CCC&TI Associate of Fine Arts Music degree program as well as staff, faculty, and community members. The CCC&TI Chorus is directed by Professor Alexandria McNeely. Professor McNeely earned her master’s degree in vocal performance from the renowned Eastman School of Music, and she most recently performed for the Hawai’i Performing Arts Festival as Diana in Orpheus and in Tosca with Opera Carolina. The CCC&TI Chorus serves as the only community chorus in the area that is open to all community members ages 16 and up. If you are interested in singing with the CCC&TI chorus, please contact the AFA-Music Program Director Justin Butler at 828-726-2457 or [email protected].

All events are free and open to the public.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

