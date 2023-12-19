CCC&TI Pins Practical Nursing Graduates

HUDSON, NC (December 19, 2023) ⇒ In a ceremony held Thursday, Dec. 14, at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute honored the Practical Nursing Class of 2023 with an official pinning and traditional lamp lighting ceremony. Thirty-three students made up the class of 2023 and now face state board testing to receive their licensure as practical nurses. Graduates of the one-year program are eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN), which is required for practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

The ceremony included a welcome by CCC&TI Dean of Health Sciences Melissa Smith and a keynote address by Denise Barnhouse, whose career has included both education and active service as a nurse in various healthcare settings. Barnhouse encouraged graduates to stay abreast of changes in the healthcare field while also maintaining the empathy and compassion needed for true quality care.

Also, during the ceremony, three students were recognized as recipients of the Practical Nursing Program Faculty Award. Graduates Sarah Bledsoe, Savannah Smith and Taylor Osborne were all recognized for their academic achievement and leadership throughout the one-year program. This year’s faculty awards were given in honor of Practical Nursing Program alumnus Tatum Logan. Logan was a stand-out graduate from the program in 2021 who’s nursing career was cut short by a car accident later that same year. Logan was on hand at the ceremony to present the awards to this year’s recipients.

To close the ceremony, students lit a ceremonial lamp, symbolic of the lamp carried by Florence Nightingale during her service to the British soldiers who fought in the Crimean War. Nightingale is considered the founder of modern nursing. Graduates also recited “The Florence Nightingale Pledge” in which they vow to uphold the standards of their profession and provide the best possible care for patients.

Following are the members of the CCC&TI Practical Nursing Class of 2023:

Rebecca Anderson

Abbegail Bledsoe

Sarah Bledsoe

Carson Brooks

Katrina Chapman

Brandy Cheek

Haley Church

Jessi Combs

Alyssa Gibson

Luther Giere

Ashley Gray

Tiffany Hall

Autumn Huffman

Tiffany Inch

Trena Kee

Madison Keen

Haley Lail

Brooke Ledbetter

Margarita Lemus Rangel

Leslie Leonard

Lanette McGalliard

Kristina Miller

Brooke Minton

Taylor Osborne

Courtney Pennell

Daniel Pina-Vasquez

Jeremy Rhodes

Makayla Roark

Kimberly Rodriguez

Savannah Smith

Brittany Sollenberger

Jamie Stevenson

Liz Warner

For more information on CCC&TI’s Practical Nursing Program, visit www.cccti.edu or call 828-726-2200 (Caldwell) or 828-297-3811 (Watauga).