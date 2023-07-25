CCC&TI Launches New Programs for Fall

HUDSON, NC (July 25, 2023) ⇒ In response to community and industry needs, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is adding several new degree and training programs for the Fall Semester.

“One of our goals with recruiting new industry and serving our existing employers is to have a seat at the table when their needs and plans are being discussed,” Poarch said. “We continue to plan for the future with the local workforce and economy in mind, and the new programs we’re adding will serve the needs of private industry, nonprofits and government entities.”

New programs launching in Fall 2023 include:

Criminal Justice Technology (Associate in Applied Science) – The program prepares students for a variety of criminal justice fields such as police officer, deputy sheriff, county detention officer, state trooper, probation/parole officer, correctional officer and loss prevention specialist. Plans for the program include creating tuition-free pathways for high school students through Career and College Promise, as well as articulation agreements with institutions like Appalachian State, Lenoir-Rhyne and Lees-McRae for students who wish to complete their bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Computer-Integrated Machining (Associate in Applied Science) – The program prepares students for employment in high-tech manufacturing, rapid prototyping and rapid-manufacturing industries and high-tech or emerging industries. The curriculum will focus on skills such as manual machining, computer applications, engineering design, CAD, CAM, blueprint interpretation, advanced CNC, basic and advanced machining operations, precision measurement and high-speed multi-axis machining.

Emergency Medical Science (Associate in Applied Science) – The program provides individuals with the knowledge, skills and attributes to provide advanced emergency medical care as a paramedic for critical and emergent patients who access the emergency medical system and prepares graduates to enter the workforce. Possible employers for Emergency Medical Services graduates include providers of emergency medical services, fire departments, rescue agencies, hospital specialty areas, industry, educational and government agencies.

Medical Office Administration Billing and Coding (Associate in Applied Science) – The program prepares individuals for employment as medical administrative personnel in the areas of medical office, medical billing and coding, dental office, patient services and medical documents. Graduates should qualify for employment opportunities in a variety of medical office positions in medical and dental offices, hospitals, insurance companies, laboratories, medical supply companies and other healthcare related organizations.

Paralegal Technology (One-year Diploma) – The program prepares individuals to work under the supervision of attorneys by performing routine legal tasks and assisting with substantive legal work. A paralegal/legal assistant may not practice law, give legal advice or represent clients in a court of law. Course work includes substantive and procedural legal knowledge in the areas of civil litigation, legal research and writing, real estate, family law, wills, estates, trusts and commercial law.

Each of these new programs is now enrolling for Fall Semester which begins on Monday, Aug. 14. For more information on any of these programs, to enroll for the fall or to apply, visit www.cccti.edu or call 828-726-2200 (Caldwell) or 828-297-3811 (Watauga.)

