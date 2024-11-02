CCC&TI Foundation Celebrates 60 New Dream Award Recipients

Post Views: 16

HUDSON, NC (November 1, 2024) ⇒ With dreams of careers in fields from engineering to healthcare to education, a group of students got one step closer to achieving those dreams at the Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s annual Dream Award ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The Dream Award guarantees tuition for local students to attend CCC&TI upon graduation from high school. This year, the Foundation presented a total of 60 awards (a nod to the college’s 60th Anniversary) to students from Caldwell and Watauga counties. Students are nominated by their sixth-grade teachers and recipients are chosen and honored early in their 7th Grade year.

CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch opened the ceremony by welcoming the students, their families and guests. “Welcome to the Foundation 35th Annual Dream Awards Ceremony. I would like to be one of the first to congratulate these students on being selected as Dream Award Recipients,” said Poarch. “Congratulations to the class of 2030! Students, that means you could graduate from Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute on this very stage in just a few short years.”

Poarch also welcomed honored guests including CCC&TI’s Trustees, local government officials, public school officials, school board members from both Caldwell and Watauga Counties, as well as the Foundation Board members and donors. “A special thank you to the Foundation Board for your support of the college’s 60th Anniversary and to the 60 students being honored this evening. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to many of you in this room and so many others in our community who generously support CCC&TI and the Foundation. Thanks to you and your commitment, college is no longer a question mark for these students.”

Peg Broyhill, Foundation of CCC&TI Board Chair, also welcomed honorees and guests. “I want to congratulate our Dream Scholars…. You were selected because of your potential for success. This award is a promise that you’ll be able to attend college at CCC&TI. Your tuition and books will be free for up to five semesters upon your high school graduation. As of tonight, I am proud to announce that with tonight’s recipients, the Foundation will have awarded 1,506 Dream Awards to students! Let’s give them a big hand tonight! We look forward to seeing you shine and hearing about your successes on your way to CCC&TI and beyond!”

Dena Holman, Vice President of Student Services at CCC&TI, shared the history of the Dream Program which began at CCC&TI in 1989 by Dr. Tony Deal. “This evening let’s take a moment to celebrate the achievements of these 60 students who were nominated and selected last spring to receive this prestigious award,” said Holman. Holman also shared the criteria for the award which includes academic excellence, leadership potential and commitment to community service, along with a nomination by one of their teachers. “I encourage each of you to never stop dreaming, and never let anyone tell you that you can’t achieve what it is you aspire to become. CCC&TI is here to help you achieve your dreams. As a Dream Award Recipient, you are now part of the CCC&TI Family!”

Holman then introduced the special guest speakers, 1991 Dream Recipient John Gibson and 2002 Dream Recipient Eduardo Castañeda.

John Gibson received the award as a student at Gamewell Middle School in 1991 in the early years of the program. Once he graduated from high school, Gibson utilized the benefits of his Dream Award in 1998 to pay tuition for CCC&TI’s Truck Driver Training program. “Becoming a Truck Driver really helped me grow up and showed me what being an adult was all about,” he said. “It helped me learn that if I really wanted something and I was willing to work hard for it, I could achieve it,” he said.

When an economic downturn hit after a decade of truck driving, Gibson decided it was time to pursue a lifelong goal of becoming a police officer. With the remaining benefits of his award, Gibson enrolled in the college’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program and has worked in law enforcement in a variety of roles over the years, including patrol officer and school resource officer. Gibson also continued his education, earning an Associate’s Degree in Emergency Management and later a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Lees-McRae College in May. Gibson also shared that he is also currently enrolled in LMC’s Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice program. “I never thought I would make it this far in my education, but the opportunities given to me by CCC&TI and the Dream Award have been an incredible support. I wish everyone the best of luck in their endeavors, and I am grateful that I was able to be here to share my story. Thank you.”

Eduardo Castañeda received his Dream Award in 2002 as a student at Granite Falls Middle School. Castaneda recounted his experience after graduating high school and coming to CCC&TI with a clear goal in mind – to become a cardiologist. “The Dream Award means finding people who can help you along the way. We’re a family, a community,” he said. Castañeda recounted the assistance and support he received as a student through the Dream Award, TRIO Programs and his CCC&TI instructors and staff. When it was time to move on, Castañeda was ready. “I applied to Duke, Chapel Hill, East Carolina and Appalachian State and was accepted to all of them.”

Castañeda eventually accepted a full-ride scholarship to UNC-Chapel Hill where he earned a degree in Chemistry. From there, he returned to his hometown, an underserved community in Wake County, to teach chemistry. After seven years as an educator, Castañeda went on to earn two Master’s Degrees, one in Biochemistry and the other in Microbial Physiology and is currently enrolled in medical school at East Carolina University. Castaneda urged students to work hard, find a mentor and make the most of the opportunities that the Dream Award can provide. “This community needs excellent leaders,” he said. “Make your community proud because we need excellent leaders in whatever it is you choose to do. Whatever goal you pursue, do it with excellence.”

To conclude the ceremony, Dream recipients were recognized and presented with a framed certificate while CCC&TI TRIO Director Emily Garrison read comments from their Dream nominations completed by educators at their schools. Each recipient also introduced themselves and shared their career goals with those in attendance.

A special reception for students, families, friends and school officials was held following the ceremony.

Following are this year’s Dream Award Recipients and their home schools:

2024 CCC&TI Dream Award Recipients

Makynli Atkinson, Collettsville School

Dr. Tony Deal Dream Award Recipient

Jacob Bailey, Blowing Rock School

Dustin Barnes, Mabel School

Elijah Bays, Hardin Park School

Sean Brooks, Valle Crucis School

Carlie Buckner, Cove Creek School

Jayce Childres, Gamewell Middle School

Josiah Chue, Hudson Middle School

Natalie Cozart, Happy Valley School

Milo Cuyler, Hardin Park School

Jeremiah Dials, Collettsville School

Madilyn Dollar, Bethel School

Sophia Dunn, Collettsville School

Thomas Dunn, Kings Creek School

Oryan Edwards, Gamewell Middle School

Lily Fitts, Bethel School

Isabella Fugate, Valle Crucis School

Hannah Fuqua, Blowing Rock School

Yoselin Galindo, Gamewell Middle School

Tatum Garth, Green Valley School

Luna Gonzalez, William Lenoir Middle School

Brinley Griffin, Kings Creek School

Bailey Harrison, Cove Creek School

Trenton Hendrix, Gamewell Middle School

Raylyn Hollars, Parkway School

Kameron Horton, William Lenoir Middle School

Wyatt Johnson. Happy Valley School

Dwight and Rose Church Dream Award Recipient

Colson Jones, Green Valley School

Ashley Juarez-Navarro, Hardin Park School

Alice Kannon, Green Valley School

Sophia Kern, William Lenoir Middle School

Chandler Lewis, Valle Crucis School

David Mayfield, Collettsville School

Lillian McLaughlin, Hudson Middle School

Fernando Mejia Garcia, William Lenoir Middle School

Aidyn Michaux, Gamewell Middle School

Maxx Moore Hendren, Happy Valley School

Ryan Morgan, Green Valley School

Abigail Mullinax, Hudson Middle School

Eliza Owens, Valle Crucis School

Alyanna Peterson, Kings Creek School

Ava Powell, Collettsville School

Samuel Pressly, Hardin Park School

Joniel Quiles Mercado, Hudson Middle School

Michelle Quinn, Happy Valley School

Ar’miya Ray, William Lenoir Middle School

Zachary Reece, Mabel School

Liliana Resendiz, Hardin Park School

Kolton Roark, Green Valley School

Diana Romero, Granite Falls Middle School

Debbie Yount Dream Award Recipient

Aden Tester, Mabel School

Travis Townsend, Valle Crucis School

Laila Triplett, Cove Creek School

Lennie Trivette, Cove Creek School

Maci Trivette, Parkway School

Allie Ward, Blowing Rock School

Logan Webb, Bethel School

Robert Whitt, Kings Creek School

Braxton Woodring, Parkway School

Landon Wyatt, Bethel School