CCC&TI Emergency Management Program Once Again Ranked Among Top in Nation

HUDSON, NC (December 13, 2023) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Emergency Management program has once again been named among the nation’s best, according to recently released rankings.

According to the Student Training & Education in Public Service (STEPS) website found at www.publicservicedegrees.org, CCC&TI ranks No. 5 nationally among 2-year schools for online Emergency Management programs, up one from the previous year’s ranking. STEPS is a community of public service specialists and experts that offers advice and resources on degrees and careers in public service for individuals considering higher education and training in the emergency response and management fields.

The rankings are based on data from the federally maintained Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS). The rankings are based on eight primary factors:

● Number of online programs in a given subject and/or degree level

● Number of online students at the college or university

● Availability of academic counseling

● Availability of career placement services

● Tuition and fees

● Percentage of students who receive institutional aid

● Median earnings of students ten years post-entry

● Institutional accreditation

“Our goal with every program that CCC&TI offers is to provide a high-quality education. That’s especially important for those going into emergency services. We’re proud of the hard work that our outstanding faculty have put in to making this program one of the best in the nation,” said CCC&TI President, Dr. Mark Poarch. “CCC&TI students and our community can rest assured that future emergency services personnel are receiving a top-tier education from a nationally ranked program.”

CCC&TI’s online emergency management associate degree program requires 64 to 75 credit hours, which most full-time students complete in five semesters including one summer semester.

The curriculum allows students to explore both management and technical aspects of emergency medical services, fire protection, law enforcement, and emergency planning. The program prepares students for careers in fire rescue agencies, law enforcement agencies, industrial firms, emergency management offices, educational institutions, and more.

Students who are interested in the program can find additional details and application information at: www.cccti.edu/EmergencyManagement or contact Program Director Dr. Erin Cooper at ecooper@cccti.edu or call 828-726-2259.