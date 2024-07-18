CCC&TI Celebrates Truck Driver Training Program Graduates

Post Views: 14

HUDSON, NC (July 15, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently celebrated 16 students from the Truck Driver Training program during a completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Pictured, front row, left to right are: James Jensen of Burke, Charles Bensen of Burke, Montage Matheson of Caldwell, Hunter Bryant of Caldwell, Allen Minton of Caldwell, Matthew Sessoms of Caldwell, and Zaachary Ellis of Caldwell. Back Row, Left to Right are: Kati Goins of Burke, Jonas Staley of Wilkes, Justin Laws of Caldwell, CJ Sharpe of Catawba, Nick Perkins of Caldwell, Bradly Sutton or Caldwell, Ethan Hodges of Caldwell, David Starnes of Catawba and Miguel Sanchez Chavez of Catawba.

CCC&TI Truck Driver Training classes are offered in Avery, Caldwell, Columbus, Gaston, Haywood, Iredell, Rowan, Rutherford and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify. To register for Truck Driver Training at CCC&TI or for information on class schedules, please call 828-726-2380 or visit: https://cccti.edu/program/truck-driver/