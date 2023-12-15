CCC&TI Celebrates Truck Driver Training Program Graduates

HUDSON, NC (December 15, 2023) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 16 students from the Caldwell Campus Truck Driver Training program day class during a completion ceremony on Tuesday, December 12 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Pictured are: (front row, left to right) Chris Barrier of Lenoir, Heath Winkler of Hickory, Jennifer Hicks of Burke County, Pamela Reid of Caldwell County, Daimen Clark of Hickory, and Mark Musshafen of Hickory. Back row (left to right) are Demetric Green of Wilson, Sammy Barrier of Hickory, Seth Hartley of Wilkesboro, Jerry Boliek of Lenoir, Phillip Danner of Newton, Camdyn Propst of Granite Falls, Anthony Shelton of Morganton and Trevor Lyon of Morganton.

CCC&TI Truck Driver Training classes are offered in Avery, Caldwell, Gaston, Haywood, Richmond, Rowan, Rutherford, Union, Vance and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify. All locations will offer Truck Driver Training classes in the spring with starts dates in February for most locations. To register for Truck Driver Training at CCC&TI or for information on class schedules, please call 828-726-2380 or visit www.cccti.edu.