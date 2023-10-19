CCC&TI Celebrates Truck Driver Training Program Graduates

HUDSON, NC (October 4, 2023) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 21 students from the Truck Driver Training program during a completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Pictured left to right is (front row) Bradley Moose of Rutherford College, Jorge Sanchez of West Jefferson, Kelsey Stinson of Conover, David Lopez of Lenoir, Aaron Smith of Conover, Trenton McMiller of Gastonia, and Travis Carlton of Lenoir. Middle row, from left to right are Justin Archer of Hickory, Julianimyr Rodriguez Cruz of Gastonia, Laney Shatley of Lenoir, Steven Osborne of Lincolnton, Lisa Smith of Sawmills, Priscilla Henriquez of Houston, Tex., and Shawn McDonald of Hickory. Back row from left are Zachery Weller of Boone, William Larios of Boone, Cory Lambert of Wilkesboro, Jason Gonzalez of Lenoir, Jordan Malphrus of Kings Mountain, Ella Way of Hickory and Leonard Kelly of Belmont.

CCC&TI Truck Driver Training classes are offered in Caldwell, Gaston, Haywood, Iredell, Rowan, Vance and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify. To register for Truck Driver Training at CCC&TI or for information on class schedules, please call 828-726-2380 or visit: www.cccti.edu/TruckDriver.

