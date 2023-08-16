CCC&TI Celebrates Truck Driver Training Program Graduates

HUDSON, NC (August 15, 2023) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently celebrated 16 students from the Truck Driver Training program during a completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Pictured, front row, left to right are Janson Pope of Blowing Rock, Emma Staley of Lenoir, Lee Manning of Valdese, Rebecca Dula of Lenoir, JoAnn Piammalay of Statesville, Lashareca Harrison of Statesville and Steven Little of Statesville. Back Row, Left to Right are Chase Wright of Baton, Michael Derreberry of Lenoir, Christopher Lynch of Hickory, Joshua Hamby of Lenoir, Edmund Rudnick of North Wilkesboro, Ashley Rudnick of North Wilkesboro, Austin Medlin of Vale, Jordon Brooks of Shelby and Jonathan Cole of Marion.

CCC&TI Truck Driver Training classes are offered in Caldwell, Columbus, Gaston, Iredell, Rowan, Vance and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify. To register for Truck Driver Training at CCC&TI or for information on class schedules, please call 828-726-2380 or visit: www.cccti.edu/TruckDriver.

