CCC&TI Celebrates Truck Driver Training Program Graduates

HUDSON, NC (May 4, 2023) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 15 students from the Truck Driver Training program during a completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir on Wednesday, May 3. Pictured left to right are: (front row) Timothy Turbyfill of Morganton, Gwen Jacobs of Boone, Annie Woodruff of Lenoir, Kristina McDaniel of Morganton, Pyus Ponn of Morganton, Marcus Bowers of Lenoir and Justin Dyson of Taylorsville; (back row) Zachary Absher of Rutherford College, Marqual Nixon of Newton, Adam Hudson of Hudson, Jacob Stine of Lenoir, Troy Payne of Lenoir, Christopher Bailey of Marion and Henry Hull of Vale. Not pictured: Gunner Cody.

CCC&TI Truck Driver Training classes are offered in Caldwell, Gaston, Iredell, Rowan, Vance and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify. To register for Truck Driver Training at CCC&TI or for information on class schedules, please call 828-726-2380 or visit: www.cccti.edu/TruckDriver.

