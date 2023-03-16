CCC&TI Celebrates Truck Driver Training Program Graduates

HUDSON, NC (March 10, 2023) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 11 students from the Truck Driver Training program during a completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir on Friday, March 10. Pictured left to right are: (front row) Josh Thompson of Lake Arrowhead, Calif., Aiden Day of Lenoir, Robin Zimmerman of Lenoir, Caleb Walsh of Hudson and Selita Jenkins of Morganton; (back row) Ciaran Dunne of Narrows, Va., Landon Dillard of Lenoir, Matthew Welborn of Morganton and Levi Chapman of Morganton. Not pictured: Brandon Blackburn of Monroe and Logan Robbins of Taylorsville.

CCC&TI Truck Driver Training classes are offered in Caldwell, Gaston, Iredell, Rowan, Vance and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify. To register for Truck Driver Training at CCC&TI or for information on class schedules, please call 828-726-2380 or visit: www.cccti.edu/TruckDriver.

