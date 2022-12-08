CCC&TI Celebrates Truck Driver Training Program Graduates

HUDSON, NC (December 2, 2022) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 20 students from the Truck Driver Training program during a completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir on Thursday, December 1. Pictured left to right are: (front row) Shakelia Harbison of Morganton, Tiffanie Stackpole of Hickory, Dora Dalton of Statesville and Jonathon Peterson of Morganton; (middle row) Richard Houpe of Morganton, Oscar Gutierrez Vasquez of Hickory, Ahmad Falah of Granite Falls, Ryan Carswell of Morganton and John Sain of Hickory; (back row) Alex Cassavaugh of Lenoir, Timothy Geter of Statesville, Manuel Oliva of Lenoir, Johnathan Garrett of Lenoir, William Johnson of Hudson, Zackary Danner of Maiden, Seth Cook of Morganton and Rayquan Howell of Wilkesboro. Not Pictured: David Auton of Boone, Levi Taylor of Trap Hill and Austin Woody of Morganton.

CCC&TI Truck Driver Training classes are offered in Caldwell, Gaston, Iredell, Rowan, Vance and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify. To register for Truck Driver Training at CCC&TI or for information on class schedules, please call 828-726-2380 or visit: www.cccti.edu/TruckDriver.

