CCC&TI Celebrates New Class Of Electrical Linemen With A Completion Ceremony

HUDSON, NC (December 18, 2023) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of Electrical Lineworkers with a completion ceremony on Friday, Dec. 15 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Pictured are graduates (front row, left to right) Diego Barrera-Cruz, Seth Beard, Garrett Clark, Bryce Collins, Avri Deaton, Nathanael Elder, Dillon Floyd, and Noah Gantt. Back row, from left to right are Phillip Genant, Patrick Goins, Kadin Hudson, Ryan Hughes, Jackson Kirkley, Romeo Petrie, Bryson Reid, John Simmons (Peer Award Recipient) and Christian Taylor.

The next Electrical Lineworker classes are scheduled to begin on January 8 and March 11, 2024. Space is limited. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242 or visit www.cccti.edu.