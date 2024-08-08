CCC&TI Celebrates Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology Program Graduates

Post Views: 3

HUDSON, NC (August 6, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently celebrated eight students who successfully completed the Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology program. Students were honored during a completion ceremony on Monday, Aug. 5 on CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Pictured, front row, left to right are graduates: Isael Vazquez of Hudson (with honors), Isaac White of Bethlehem, Samuel Hadden of Hildebran (with honors), Riley Greene of Connelly Springs (with honors), Tanner Clack of Valdese (with honors) and Alex Cassavaugh of Lenoir.

CCC&TI’s Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology Program is a Fast Track Training Program that consists of three semesters beginning in the Fall. The next class begins in October and registration is ongoing. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242 or visit www.cccti.edu.