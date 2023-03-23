CCC&TI Celebrated New Massage Therapy Graduates

HUDSON, NC (March 20, 2023) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently celebrated new Massage Therapy graduates on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Pictured, left to right, are Timothy Gage, Josie Varela-Whisnant, Austin Schlosser, Kelly Gomez, Bryce Rosenbaum, Ella Brown, Hector Barrios, Kesha Dayton and Beatrice Murray. Barrios was recognized for perfect attendance for the year-long 654-hour course and Rosenbaum earned the highest achievement award. These graduates will now sit for the MBLEx licensure exam before applying for licensure from the North Carolina Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy. CCC&TI is now registering for two separate Massage Therapy cohorts, a daytime course on the Watauga Campus in Boone and an evening course on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The Watauga Campus course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 7 to December 20. Evening classes will be offered on the Caldwell Campus from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and the third Saturday of each month from Oct. 2 to September 30, 2024. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations in addition to wellness and self-care. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

