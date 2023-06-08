CCC&TI Athletes Honored for Academic Achievement
HUDSON, NC (June 7, 2023) — Region 10 of the National Junior College Athletic Association recently announced its Spring 2023 All-Region Academic honors. Several Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute student athletes received recognition for their academic achievement.
To earn All-Region Academic honors student athletes must pass a minimum of 12 credit hours, earn at least a 3.0 grade point average and participate in athletics during the semester in which they are submitted for recognition.
The following athletes were recognized:
Basketball
Pharrell Boyogueno
Jalen Miller
Brandon Morgan
Toyaz Solomon
Baseball
Jacob Bebber
Trent Black
Zachery Bohn
Andrew Brink
Andrew Bruss
Garrison Burress
Chanteyon Davidson
Ben Elkins
Andrew Endres
Arin Gaines
Will Griffin
Blake Hollar
Austin Holloway
Breon Ishmael
JD James
Evan Johnson
Bradley Jordan
Isaiah Kirby
Brayden Leonard
Landon Leonard
Luke Maicon
Koby McCall
Max Mull
Drew Park
Walker Pedante
Cameron Pyle
Cody Smart
Peyton Smith
Steven Smith
Dalton Stikeleather
Kyle Yeager
Softball
Zoey Boston
Isabelle Curry
Kenley Jackson
Emillee Long
Kaylee Redwine
Christa Walsh
For more information about CCC&TI or Cobra Athletics visit www.cccti.edu/gocobras
