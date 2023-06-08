CCC&TI Athletes Honored for Academic Achievement

HUDSON, NC (June 7, 2023) — Region 10 of the National Junior College Athletic Association recently announced its Spring 2023 All-Region Academic honors. Several Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute student athletes received recognition for their academic achievement.

To earn All-Region Academic honors student athletes must pass a minimum of 12 credit hours, earn at least a 3.0 grade point average and participate in athletics during the semester in which they are submitted for recognition.

The following athletes were recognized:

Basketball

Pharrell Boyogueno

Jalen Miller

Brandon Morgan

Toyaz Solomon

Baseball

Jacob Bebber

Trent Black

Zachery Bohn

Andrew Brink

Andrew Bruss

Garrison Burress

Chanteyon Davidson

Ben Elkins

Andrew Endres

Arin Gaines

Will Griffin

Blake Hollar

Austin Holloway

Breon Ishmael

JD James

Evan Johnson

Bradley Jordan

Isaiah Kirby

Brayden Leonard

Landon Leonard

Luke Maicon

Koby McCall

Max Mull

Drew Park

Walker Pedante

Cameron Pyle

Cody Smart

Peyton Smith

Steven Smith

Dalton Stikeleather

Kyle Yeager

Softball

Zoey Boston

Isabelle Curry

Kenley Jackson

Emillee Long

Kaylee Redwine

Christa Walsh

For more information about CCC&TI or Cobra Athletics visit www.cccti.edu/gocobras

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

