CCC&TI Announces Upcoming Fast Track Health Career Courses

HUDSON, NC (April 12, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has announced several upcoming fast track courses to help local students prepare for jobs in the health care fields. Following is a list of available courses, start dates and more information:

CCC&TI will offer the online Mental Health Technician program from May 13 to Aug. 9, 2024. This course is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills for safe, therapeutic care to patients with mental and behavioral health needs in an effective and ethical manner. Upon completion of the program, students will be prepared to take the American Association of Psychiatric Technicians (AAPT) Level 1 certification exam and qualify for entry-level positions within the special mental/behavioral health care programs. The course covers topics such as patient rights and documentation, trust and communication in health care, safety in the workplace, common psychiatric disorders, and chemical dependency and its effects. Cost for the course is $181 and textbook is $63. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. To apply for scholarships, for more information or to register, visit www.cccti.edu/ContinuingEd or call 828-726-2200 (Caldwell) or 828-297-3811 (Watauga).

CCC&TI will offer the hybrid Medical Laboratory Assistant program from July 9 to Dec. 10, 2024. This hybrid class meets on the Watauga campus Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. There is also an online component required for the class. The course is designed to prepare students for the role of Medical Laboratory Assistant in a variety of settings, including hospitals, laboratories, and medical clinics. The course provides the functional knowledge required of a clinical allied health professional. Emphasis is placed on the laboratory procedures performed in hematology, coagulation, immunology, serology, blood bank, microbiology, and urinalysis. Topics include infection control, OSHA regulations, laboratory testing, and quality control. The course includes the procedures of phlebotomy, order of draw, vein selection, and other skills and knowledge of blood draw and proper labeling of specimens. The class also includes training in clerical duties, communication skills, legal, ethical, and professional behavior related to interactions with other employees, healthcare providers, and patients. The class dates include a clinical component in medical facilities in the area. Course content is based on content required for a national industry-recognized credential for Medical Laboratory Assistants. Cost for this course is $203 and the textbook is $98. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. To apply for scholarships, for more information or to register, visit www.cccti.edu/ContinuingEd or call 828-726-2200 (Caldwell) or 828-297-3811 (Watauga).

CCC&TI will offer the hybrid Pharmacy Technician program from Aug. 15 to Dec. 5, 2024. This hybrid class meets on the Watauga campus Thursday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. and includes an online component. This 16-week course is designed to prepare students for employment in the pharmacy technician field. This class consists of convenient online instruction, with an in-person ability lab each week. Through instruction, labs, and job shadowing, students learn the basics of pharmacy including various pharmacy calculations, pharmacy law, pharmacology, medical terminology and abbreviations, medicinal drugs, sterile techniques, relevant United States Pharmacopeia standards, maintenance of inventory, and employability skills. Successful completion of this course prepares the student for national certification for employment as a Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT)). Cost for the course is $187 and the textbooks are $130. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. To apply for scholarships, for more information or to register, visit www.cccti.edu/ContinuingEd or call 828-726-2200 (Caldwell) or 828-297-3811 (Watauga).

CCC&TI will offer the Phlebotomy training course from Aug. 19 to Dec. 11, 2024. This seated class/lab component includes the proper selection of venipuncture sites, the correct order of draw, the use and care of collection tubes, the proper collection of blood specimens, data entry, communication skills, as well as clerical duties associated with record keeping. Students perform both capillary collections and venipunctures on each other; the student will stick and be stuck during class lab. There is also a small online component required as part of the program. Upon successful completion of class/lab the student is assigned to attend a clinical to demonstrate previously learned knowledge and skills, including proper procedures for venipuncture collections. Upon successful completion of class/lab and clinical the student will receive a certificate and be prepared to sit for the American Society of Phlebotomy Technicians (ASPT) national certification examination. Cost of the course is $203. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. To apply for scholarships, for more information or to register, visit www.cccti.edu/ContinuingEd or call 828-726-2200 (Caldwell) or 828-297-3811 (Watauga).

CCC&TI will offer the Massage Therapy program from May 28 to Dec. 18, 2024, on the Watauga Campus in Boone. This seated day class meets on CCC&TI’s Watauga campus on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 am to 4 p.m. The course is designed to prepare the student for the certification examination which begins the process of earning licensure as a Massage Therapist. Through class work and practical “hands-on” training, students obtain a solid foundation for professional practice as an entry level Massage Therapist. Upon successful completion of the course, the student is eligible to sit for the certification exam and apply for state licensure in North Carolina. Prospective students must attend an Orientation Session prior to registration. Orientations are held on both campuses once per month. The link to sign-up for the free orientation sessions is found on the program webpage at www.cccti.edu/Programs/MassageTherapy. Registration for the program is $203 and textbooks are $456. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. To apply for scholarships, for more information or to register, visit www.cccti.edu/ContinuingEd or call 828-726-2200 (Caldwell) or 828-297-3811 (Watauga).