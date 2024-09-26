CCC&TI Announces Reception and Reading for Latest Edition of Branches

Post Views: 0

HUDSON, NC (September 26, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has announced that the 27th Edition of Branches, the college’s literary and arts magazine, will be released in October. The publication features prose, poetry, and artwork from both CCC&TI students and community members. Reading and Reception events are planned on both the Caldwell Campus in Hudson and the Watauga Campus in Boone.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, a reception will be held in the Watauga Campus Student Commons (W-460) beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Caldwell Campus event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the CCC&TI Caldwell Campus Recital Hall (B-100). Artwork from the magazine will be on display and several authors of published pieces will be on hand for readings at both events. The readings and presentation of awards will begin at 6 p.m. at both events.

More than 200 literature and art entries were submitted by students and writers and artists in the community. The final publication includes 31 written selections and 41 fine art images.

Award winners will be named in the poetry, prose and artwork categories at upcoming reading and reception events planned to celebrate the release of the publication.

The CCC&TI Foundation helped fund the project. Providing direction for the project was the Branches Editorial Team, which includes Jessica Chapman, Kelly Harrison, and Heather Barnett as Literary Editors; Laura Aultman, Maggie Flannigan and Tom Thielemann as the Visual Arts Editors; and Ron Wilson as Production Editor.

Copies of the magazine will be available at each of the receptions and on CCC&TI’s Caldwell and Watauga Campuses.