CCC&TI Announces Reception and Reading for Latest Edition of Branches

HUDSON, NC (October 2, 2023) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has announced that the 26th Edition of Branches, the college’s literary and arts magazine will be released in October. The publication features prose, poetry and artwork from both CCC&TI students and members of the community.

More than 130 literature and art entries were received from students and writers and artists in the community. The final publication includes 24 written selections and 40 fine art images.

Award winners will be named in the poetry, prose and artwork categories at upcoming reading and reception events planned to celebrate the release of the publication. On Tuesday, Oct. 17 a reception will be held in the Student Lounge (Room W-406) on CCC&TI Watauga Campus at 5:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m. a reception will be held in the Learning Resource Center (Library) on the Caldwell Campus of CCC&TI. Artwork from the magazine will be on display and several authors of published pieces will be on hand for readings at both events. The readings and presentation of awards will begin at 6 p.m. at both events.

The CCC&TI Foundation helped fund the project. Providing direction for the project was the Branches Editorial Team, which includes Jessica Chapman and Heather Barnett as Literary Editors; Laura Aultman, Maggie Flannigan and Tom Thielemann as the Visual Arts Editors; and Ron Wilson as Production Editor.

This year’s edition is being dedicated to the memory of CCC&TI colleague Alicia Hartley. Alicia served for many years as a Library Technician on CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus and passed away unexpectedly in September. She was an avid reader, literature enthusiast and supporter of the arts.

Copies of the magazine will be available at each of the receptions and on CCC&TI’s Caldwell and Watauga Campuses.

