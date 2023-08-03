CCC&TI Announces Fall Caldwell Cuisine Schedule

LENOIR, NC (August 1, 2023) ⇒ Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Culinary Arts program has announced the dates and menus for its fall semester installment of Caldwell Cuisine. Each of the meals will be served at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir and are priced at $28 per person, plus taxes and fees. The events are open to the public, but diners are required to purchase tickets and make a reservation prior to the event. Space is limited for each event.

In addition to providing an opportunity for the community to enjoy the gourmet Caldwell Cuisine menus at a reasonable price, the events also provide CCC&TI’s Culinary Arts students a chance to apply their classroom knowledge. To purchase tickets and make a reservation, come by or call the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2404.

Following are the dates and menus for the events:

Thursday, Sept. 21 – China

Starter: Choice of Hot and Sour Soup (Pork, tofu, straw mushroom, bamboo, chili) or Cold Sesame Noodles/Liang Ban Salad (Carrot, lo mein, scallion, sesame, zucchini, peanut dressing)

Entrée: Choice of Char Siu Chicken (Chinese BBQ Chicken with Carrot-Daikon Salad)

or Hunan Chili Beef, (Onion, pepper, basil) served with Grilled Bok Choy and Steamed Rice.

Thursday, Oct. 26 – Africa

Starter: Choice of Muhammara Dip with Crudite´ (Roasted red peppers, walnuts, garlic, cumin, pomegranate molasses) or Piri Piri Shrimp (Charred shrimp, sweet and spicy piri piri sauce)

Entrée: Choice of Moroccan Spiced Red Snapper (Chermoula marinade, seared NC Snapper) or Tanzanian Chicken (Coconut curry served with Kachumbari) served with Chickpea Stew and Saffron Rice

Thursday , Nov. 16 – Italy

Starter: Choice of Pasta e Fagiolo (Cannellini, pasta, vegetable, herbs, rich broth)

or Caponata Bruschetta (Eggplant, sundried tomato, caper, pine nut, golden raisin)

Entrée: Choice of Spezzatino di Vitello e Pepe (Braised veal, peperonata, tomato, oregano) or Petti di Pollo Parma (Sautéed chicken breast, parma ham, roasted pepper, tomato, demi) served with Insalata di Arance-Finocchio (Orange and fennel salad with arugula) and Risi e Blanco (Parmesan rice)

For more information or to make a reservation and purchase tickets, visit the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center Box Office or call 828-726-2404.

