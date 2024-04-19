Catawba County Hunger Walk Hosts Informational Luncheon

NEWTON, NC (April 18, 2024) ⇒ Ashure Ministry and The Corner Table are excited to announce that the Hickory Soup Kitchen will be joining the 2024 Catawba County Hunger Walk.

Proceeds from this year’s walk will benefit all three organizations. The walk will take place Sunday, October 13th in downtown Newton beginning at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre at 3pm.

Two upcoming informational meetings will be held in May to give those interested in participating more information on how to join and create a team.

The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 14th at Hickory Soup Kitchen, 110 2nd Street Place, SE, Hickory, from 9-10:30 a.m. Breakfast will be provided. Please RSVP by May 12th to info@thecornertable.org. The second meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 15th at First United Methodist Church in the fellowship hall at 300 N. Main Avenue in Newton. The meeting will begin at 11 and wrap up at 12:30. Lunch will be provided. For this meeting please RSVP by May 13th to info@thecornertable.org.

The Catawba County Hunger Walk is a community event designed to raise awareness and much needed funding for hunger initiatives at these three organizations. We would love to have you join us for one of these informational meetings.

Ashure Ministry assisted with over $1.4 million in crisis funds, distributed over 2.5 million pounds of food through 39,119 food pick-ups, distributed 9,357 Student Hunger food bags, served 527 homeless individuals with food, and served 1,309 households with pet food.

The Corner Table served 63,900+ hot meals, sent out over 3,900 frozen meals, provided more than 7,000 weekend meal-to-go bags, provided schools with over 9,000 snacks, and provided more than 39,300 weekend food bags for students.

Hickory Soup Kitchen served 80,718 hot nutritious meals and provided 7,846 bags of groceries in 2023. HSK also provided space for 7,680 showers taken by our guests. Our HOPE center has provided job placement to over 100 individuals and provided transportation for 10 to 12 of those folks daily to and from work.