Catawba County declares State of Emergency, closes County Parks

NEWTON, NC (September 26, 2024) ⇒ Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chair Randy Isenhower has declared a State of Emergency in Catawba County effective at 10:00 a.m. today due to Hurricane Helene, a powerful storm system expected to cause flooding, power outages, road closures and hazardous conditions in Catawba County.

The declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners.

Due to current and anticipated weather conditions, all four Catawba County Parks (Bakers Mountain Park, Mountain Creek Park, Riverbend Park and St. Stephens Park) are closed until further notice.