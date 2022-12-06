CCHD COVID-19 Vaccines Available Banner 01
Catawba County Animal Shelter, Park System launch Pup ‘n Play

By Catawba County 690
NEWTON, NC (December 6, 2022) — What would a shelter dog love almost as much as finding his forever home? Playing with other dogs, of course!

To help make both happen, the Catawba County Animal Shelter and the Catawba County Park System have partnered to create Pup ‘n Play. Starting December 6, anyone who adopts a dog from the Catawba County Animal Shelter will receive a coupon for a free annual pass to the Catawba County Park System’s three dog parks (a $20 value). To obtain the pass, the coupon may be presented along with a completed dog park application and the dog’s current vaccination records at any of the County’s three dog parks.

St. Stephens Park is one of the three County dog parks newly-adopted dogs and their owners can enjoy at no cost through Pup ‘n Play, a partnership between the Catawba County Park System and the Catawba County Animal Shelter.

The Catawba County Park System offers fenced, off-leash dog parks at three of its four park locations: a 1.6-acre play area at Mountain Creek Park, located at 6554 Little Mountain Road in Sherrills Ford; a one-acre play area at Riverbend Park, located at 6700 N NC Hwy 16 in Conover; and a one acre play area at St. Stephens Park, located at 2247 36th Ave NE in Hickory. A pass is required for dog park access.

Leashed dogs are welcome on the trails at all four Catawba County parks (Bakers Mountain, Mountain Creek, Riverbend, and St. Stephens) without a pass.

To learn more about dogs available for adoption at the Catawba County Animal Shelter, visit the Animal Services page on the Catawba County website, www.catawbacountync.gov. To learn more about the County’s dog parks and dog park passes, visit the Catawba County Parks page on the same website.

