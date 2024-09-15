Carolina Caring’s Brighter Days Camps Make a Difference for Grieving Children

Post Views: 24

NEWTON, NC (September 3, 2024) ⇒ This summer, Carolina Caring proudly extended its Brighter Days Program to two new counties outside of Catawba County, thanks to a new partnership with WNC Bridge Foundation. The Brighter Days Program offers essential grief support to children ages 5-18 who have experienced the loss of someone significant in their lives. The program provides a supportive environment through individual and group activities that encourage healing, memory making, and healthy expression of grief.

The Brighter Days Camps hosted three impactful events this summer:

• Catawba: Rising Hope Farms on June 6th, with 22 children participating.

• Burke: McGalliard Falls Park on August 7th, with 12 children attending.

• McDowell: Camp Grier on August 12th, serving 5 children.

One of the many families touched by the Brighter Days Program is that of Nicole Allen, who shared their moving story to highlight the importance of the program. In July 2021, Nicole’s family was preparing for the arrival of their second baby girl when her husband Ricky, was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer.

Sophia, who was just seven at the time and known as “daddy’s girl,” experienced a profound shift in her life as her father’s illness progressed. Despite her young age, she displayed remarkable maturity and a deep bond with her father. Her family worked to keep her informed and involved, providing comfort and support through this challenging time.

After Ricky’s passing in March 2023, Sophia, then eight, began her journey with Carolina Caring’s Brighter Days Program. Andrea, a Carolina Caring grief counselor from the program, became a crucial part of Sophia’s support and healing. Through participation in Brighter Days Camps, Sophia was able to connect with other children who understood her grief, engage in coping activities, and express her feelings in a safe and supportive environment.

“Sophia has come such a long way in her grief journey, thanks to the Brighter Days Program at Carolina Caring,” shared Nicole. “I truly don’t know what I would do without the amazing team at Carolina Caring. They are family to us and have been an essential part of our journey as me and my two girls navigate life without ‘our person.’”

The Brighter Days Program continues to make a significant impact on the lives of grieving children and their families, helping them to heal and find solace in their shared experiences.

About Carolina Caring

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.