Carolina Caring Foundation Names Tara Bland as Executive Director

HICKORY, NC (February 3, 2024) ⇒ Nonprofit serious illness care provider Carolina Caring is pleased to announce that Tara Bland has been selected as Executive Director of its philanthropic division, the Carolina Caring Foundation. In this role, she will lead all fundraising efforts in support of the organization’s mission by creating awareness about its vital services, building partnerships and securing gifts from individuals, businesses and charitable foundations.

A Hickory native, Bland comes to Carolina Caring Foundation from the nonprofit SALT Block Foundation (SBF), where she served as Executive Director for nine years.

Prior to SBF, Bland served as Membership Marketing and Event Director at Lake Hickory Country Club for 15 years. She is a graduate of St. Stephens High School and has an undergraduate degree in communications with a focus in public relations from Appalachian State University. She also holds a master’s degree in liberal studies with a focus in community engagement and leadership from Lenoir Rhyne University.

Bland serves on the board for Catawba Valley Young Life, Service League of Hickory and Rotary Club of Hickory. She is also President of Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley. In addition to her nonprofit work, she has been an event planner and consultant over 20 years. Tara and her husband Travis have two children, Marlee and Tucker.

“I could not be more thrilled to welcome Tara to the Carolina Caring family,” says President and CEO Dana Killian. “With her deep roots in our community and her extensive experience in philanthropy and outreach, she is the leader we need as we continue to expand our care to reach more patients than ever before. As a nonprofit, our ability to innovate is impacted by the support we receive from the community, and the dollars we are able to raise. With Tara heading up our fundraising efforts, I am confident we are positioned for continued growth in 2024 and beyond.”

“I look forward to working with the executive team to elevate the Foundation’s efforts and help secure the future of Carolina Caring by cultivating the essential funding, resources and partnerships we need to deliver the highest quality care, now and in the future,” Bland says.

ABOUT CAROLINA CARING

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.