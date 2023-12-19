Candidates Set for Upcoming Election

LENOIR, NC (December 18, 2023) ⇒ Filing for the 2024 Election ended on Friday, and the ballots are set for the Primary Election, which will be held on Tuesday, March 5.

Eight Republicans have filed to run for three county commissioner seats. Incumbents Jeff Branch, Randy Church, and Robbie Wilkie are all seeking another term, and they will face challengers Nancy Bailey, Ben Griffin, Brian Kidd, Larry Minton, and Patrick Starnes.

Four Republicans and one Libertarian filed to run for the three Board of Education seats. Incumbents Chris Becker, Ann B. Edwards, and Darrell Pennell, filed to serve another term, and they will face Republican challenger Sarah Greer Koenig. The winners of the Primary will face Libertarian Michael Barrick in the Fall.

Register of Deeds Wayne Rash will run unopposed.

N.C. Representative Destin Hall will face Democrat Barbara Kirby in November in a race for the N.C. House of Representatives District 87 seat.

In the N.C. State Senate District 45 Race, Republicans Nancy R. Meek and Mark Hallo will face each other in the Primary Election. Democrat Kim Bost will face the winner of the Republican Primary for the seat.

For the N.C. State Senate, incumbent Ralph Hise will face Democrat challenger Frank Patton Hughes III in the General Election.

In the race for U.S. House of Representative District 5, incumbent Virginia Foxx will face challenger Ryan Mayberry in the Primary. The winner will face Democrat Chuck Hubbard.