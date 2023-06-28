Caldwell Pregnancy Care center expands to Granite Falls

LENOIR, NC (June 22, 2023) — The Caldwell Pregnancy Care Center purchased the former Cast building in Granite Falls, NC on Tuesday, June 20, to be used as a second location.

Caldwell Pregnancy Care Center will be offering services at two locations in Caldwell County. The original location will stay in Lenoir while the second location will be in Granite Falls.

“We are excited about our new location in Granite Falls. It is really important for us to meet people where they are. Our goal is to serve you close to home,” said Rebecca Davis, client services director at Caldwell Pregnancy Care Center.

The pregnancy center will offer the same services at both locations. Services include pregnancy testing, limited ultrasounds, one-on-one parenting education classes, material support, and options information. All services are completely free and confidential.

“We want to make our services more accessible to everyone in Caldwell County,” said Machelle Kirby, executive director at CPCC. “We enable moms and dads to choose life through parenting and adoption education. We also have the opportunity to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with all of our clients. I look forward to having a presence in the southern end of our county, especially since I am a Granite Falls native!”

There is not a current open date for the pregnancy center’s location in Granite Falls. The staff are hopeful to be fully operational by the beginning of 2024.

Caldwell Pregnancy Care Center is a non-profit organization that seeks to provide free pregnancy assistance, abortion alternatives, parenting support, and spiritual guidance in a compassionate setting. The Lenoir office is located at 210 Ridge Street, Lenoir NC 28645.

For more information contact Caitlin Finley, Development Coordinator, at 828-757-9555.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

