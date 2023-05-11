Caldwell Pregnancy Care Center chosen for 106.9 Heartbeat of Hope Radio Campaign

LENOIR, NC (May 11, 2023) — The Caldwell Pregnancy Care Center has been chosen as one of the Pregnancy Centers in the Heartbeat of Hope radio campaign on Thursday, May 11, and Friday, May 12.

The Heartbeat for Hope radio campaign is hosted by 106.9 The Light FM out of Asheville. The station donates airtime to not only promote awareness of pregnancy centers and their efforts in the community, but to also raise funds for continued operation. “We were excited to learn that we were chosen as one of the 17 centers that 106.9 highlights during their campaign. This was our first year applying, so we weren’t sure that we would be chosen,” said Caitlin Finley, development coordinator at Caldwell Pregnancy Care Center.

During the on-air campaign, listeners will hear testimonies from families whose lives have been impacted by an unplanned pregnancy. Many of these moms and dads ended up choosing life after visiting their local pregnancy center and finding hope. Listeners often call in with stories of their own or call to make donations that will be passed along to the 17 pregnancy centers, according to a news release.

“Everyone in our office is beyond excited about Heartbeat of Hope. Our Fatherhood Advocate, Greg, gets to be on-site answering the phones on Thursday morning and he can’t stop smiling when he talks about it,” said Finley.

This will be the sixth year in a row The Light FM has sponsored Heartbeat of Hope. Funds raised are passed along to the featured pregnancy centers to help them continue to provide free ultrasounds and support for expecting mothers, some of whom may be considering an abortion.

Donations raised through this event have provided almost 9,000 ultrasounds to numerous pregnancy centers throughout their listening area.

“We are overjoyed to participate in this year’s Heartbeat of Hope,” said Machelle Kirby, executive director at CPCC. “We enable moms and dads to choose life through parenting and adoption education. We also have the opportunity to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with all of our clients. Heartbeat of Hope is a blessing to us, and we can’t wait to see what happens!”

Caldwell Pregnancy Care Center is a non-profit organization that seeks to provide free pregnancy assistance, abortion alternatives, parenting support, and spiritual guidance in a compassionate setting. The center is located at 210 Ridge Street, Lenoir NC 28645.

For more information contact Caitlin Finley, Development Coordinator, at 828-757-9555.

Caldwell Pregnancy Care Center Website

