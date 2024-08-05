Caldwell Heritage Museum Program For Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Post Views: 19

LENOIR, NC (August 5, 2024) ⇒ So, you think pictures don’t exist of your ancestors? Think again! Did a tragic fire or flood rob you of those precious photos? Or perhaps you know where they are, but a selfish relative is not open to sharing. There are ways to find those hidden treasures and it may be easier than you think. Start looking outside of your own family network… I’ll show you where to look.

Please join us at Caldwell Heritage Museum on Tuesday, 6 August 2024 @ 6:30 p.m. (yes!!! it’s 6:30 p.m.) as Rhonda Roederer presents a program on Finding Those Treasured Family Pictures – Outside Your Own Family.

While there is no charge for the program, a donation is graciously and humbly appreciated. Those go toward operating expenses.

Caldwell Heritage Museum is located at 112 Vaiden Street SW, Lenoir, NC. We can be reached at 828-758-4004 or caldwellheritagemuseum1841@gmail.com.