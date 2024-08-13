Caldwell Heritage Museum Program For Thursday, August 15, 2024

Post Views: 17

LENOIR, NC (August 11, 2024) ⇒ Please join us on Thursday, August 15, 2024 as Gabe Pipes presents his program on Fort Defiance. This is the reschedule date from last Thursday, 8 August. The doors will be open to the public a 6:30, with the program starting at 7:00 p.m. This is sponsored by the Caldwell County Historical Society.

Donations to the museum are greatly appreciated as they go to operating expenses.

You can find us at 112 Vaiden Street SW, Lenoir, NC and can be reached at 828-758-4004 or caldwellheritagemuseum1841@gmail.com.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Caldwell Heritage Museum Website