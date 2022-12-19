Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E Unit nabs Methamphetamine dealer

LENOIR, NC (December 19, 2022) — Sheriff Alan C. Jones has announced that on December 16, 2022, Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit made an arrest on a local Methamphetamine trafficker. The month-long investigation ended with the arrest of a Lenoir man and the seizure of over $1,000,000 in narcotics. The investigation involved the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. SBI, A.T.F., Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone Police Department.

On December 16, 2022, narcotic search warrants were executed at two separate locations in Caldwell County. Larry Dewayne Colvin, age 49, was arrested at his residence after Caldwell County S.W.A.T. executed the first search warrant at 2525 Winkler Way Road in Lenoir. Narcotics Agents seized approximately 77 grams of methamphetamine, 280 grams of marijuana, 2 firearms and over $ 37,500 in US currency.

The second search warrant was executed at 4015 Mill House Lane in Lenoir. Colvin was using a building on the property to store methamphetamine, marijuana and firearms. Narcotics Agents seized approximately 479 grams of methamphetamine, 12,393 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms from the building.

A third location was searched by Caldwell County Narcotics Agents and N.C. SBI Special Agents in Asheville, NC. The search resulted in the seizure of 4670 grams of methamphetamine.

Larry Dewayne Colvin, age 49, was arrested and charged with two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of Methamphetamine. He was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.

In total the investigation seized over 11 pounds of Methamphetamine, 27 pounds of Marijuana, 10 firearms and $37,500 in US currency.

The narcotics seized has a total street value of over $1,200,000 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“The investigation into meth dealers in this County NEVER stops. I am thankful for the cooperative efforts and hard work of all agencies involved. The amount of methamphetamine seized in this investigation is one of the largest in Caldwell County History.” – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

