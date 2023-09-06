Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Fired Upon During Vehicle Chase

LENOIR, NC (September 5, 2023) ⇒ On Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, at 6:28 pm, Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a gold in color 2006 PT Cruiser while traveling on Sawmills School Road in the Sawmills Area. At the time the Gold PT Cruiser was identified as being operated by wanted person, Teddie Lee Robbins. Second Degree Kidnapping warrants were issued on Robbins earlier in the day related to a Domestic related Kidnapping case that occurred on September 3rd, 2023. Once Deputies attempted to stop the Gold PT Cruiser a vehicle chase ensued. The pursuit traveled from Sawmills School Road to Hickory Boulevard and while the pursuit was in progress Robbins fired a handgun into the lead pursuit vehicle and the deputy returned fire. The pursuit ended when the Gold PT Cruiser turned in to a business located at 2928 Hickory Boulevard and Robbins fled into a wooded area behind the business. There were no injuries sustained as a result of the gunfire exchange.

Deputies continued to search for Robbins in the following the incident. Teddie Lee Robbins was taken into custody without incident at 404 Melrose Street Lenoir, NC on September 5, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am. A Handgun was also recovered at the time of arrest.

Teddie Lee Robbins is charged with:

One Count of Second-Degree Kidnapping

One Count of Attempted First Degree Murder

One Count of Fleeing to Elude Arrest

Robbins has been placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $1,100,000.00 Secured Bond his first appearance set for 09/06/2023 in District Court in Lenoir, NC.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

